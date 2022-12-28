Politics
Johnson urged the Irish government to take a tough approach to the NI peace process
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the Irish government to take a hard-boiled egg approach to the Northern Ireland peace process and let the nationalists go to hell, newly declassified documents show.
Mr Johnson claimed in 1996 that the IRA was close to defeat in 1994, adding that they had to be left to use bomb and bullet and the British would eventually defeat them.
The confidential Irish government document from 1996 details a slightly surreal discussion an Irish official had with Mr Johnson, then deputy editor of the Daily Telegraph newspaper.
The conversation took place on February 13, four days after the IRA London Docklands bombing which killed two people and injured more than 100 others.
Our conversation had a slightly surreal twist, not least because I spoke to him on a cell phone for 15 minutes while standing in the street outside a refreshment spot, the manager wrote.
Johnson told me that there was an editorially strong opinion in his newspaper, although he avoided saying it, I believe it was the opinion of his editor Charles Moore that the Prime minister (John Major) must have done something wrong in his speech to the House of Commons on Monday because the Irish government reacted so warmly to his statement, the document says.
More worryingly, Johnson advocated for what he called a hard-boiled egg approach, the document says.
Let them use the bomb and the ball, we must not give in and eventually we will beat them, Johnson said.
The official said he had stressed that a hard-boiled approach could only lead to broken heads, adding that the priority now had to be to minimize the risks of another act of violence, and that the clear message for the two governments had to be that as long as there was no room for men of violence at the negotiating table there was an alternative to violence.
Johnson’s implicit argument was to let the nationalists go to hell, the document continues.
He claimed that the IRA was in 1994 on the verge of defeat, I asked him to name a serious security source who would support this statement. The lesson of the last 25 years is certainly that there is no security or military solution.
It wasn’t an argument he was prepared to accept.
The official was polling the opinions of a number of journalists from both left and right political spectrums in Britain.
The document describes how the official spoke to George Jones, then the Daily Telegraph’s political editor, on February 12, whom he described as a trade unionist.
He said Mr Jones appeared on the Irish radio show Pat Kennys after the bombing and Mr Jones said he had a clear difference of opinion on what governments should do about the aftermath of the Canary Wharf bombing. Is Pat Kenny a Republican, Mr Jones asked.
The official said that by contrast, left-leaning newspapers and journalists had been inclined to criticize the actions of the Prime Minister (John Major) in the weeks before the Canary Wharf bombing.
A conversation with Peter Riddell, political commentator at The Times is also documented. Mr Riddell told the official he was surprised at the lack of a stronger response from the political establishment to the London Docklands bombing.
The letter continues: The number of Tories who take a serious interest in Northern Ireland is very small and the prevailing mentality for most Tories is one of resolute anti-terrorism and hatred of Gerry Adams rather than pro – unionism.
The official said he raised the demonization of John Hume, then leader of the SDLP, with Mr Riddell, who told him he had learned very directly that Prime Minister John Major did not actively like John Hume but got along pretty well with Seamus Mallon.
The material can be viewed at the National Archives in file 2022/81/24
