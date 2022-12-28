Politics
The Paris attack shines the spotlight on the Kurdish question
Paris (AFP) The deadly attack on Kurds in Paris last week shed light on the long plight of the non-Arab ethnic group which numbers between 25 and 35 million people still stateless.
The Kurds inhabit largely mountainous regions from southeastern Turkey through northern Syria and Iraq to central Iran. They are often described as the greatest people in the world without a state.
Many have been internally displaced in the Middle East due to decades of bitter conflict, while others have been forced to flee persecution to the West, especially Western Europe.
After three Kurds were shot dead and three others injured on Friday in Paris’ 10th arrondissement, which is home to a large Kurdish population, the community is once again scared.
The shooting aggravated raw wounds, coming less than 10 years after three Kurdish female activists were gunned down in the same area.
Community anger boiled over with protests and rallies in tribute to the victims where demonstrators chanted “Our martyrs don’t die” in Kurdish and demanded “truth and justice”.
The community wants justice for the unsolved 2013 murder of three activists who belonged to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), outlawed by Turkey and its Western allies as a “terrorist” organization.
About 150,000 Kurds live in France.
Ask for a nation
The largest number of Kurds live in Turkey, where they make up around 20% of the total population.
Predominantly Sunni Muslims, with non-Muslim minorities and often secular political groups, the Kurds live in almost half a million square kilometers (about 190,000 square miles) of territory in the Middle East.
The collapse of the Ottoman Empire at the end of World War I paved the way for the creation of a Kurdish state in the post-war Treaty of Sèvres.
However, Turkish nationalists, led by Army General Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, opposed the harsh terms of the treaty and launched a new war.
This resulted in a new agreement, the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, which established the borders of modern Turkey and effectively drew a line under international support for an independent Kurdistan.
The Kurds have long demanded their own nation, but the countries where they live often see them as a threat to their territorial integrity.
Although they share the goal of their own state, the Kurds are divided among themselves into different parties and factions.
These groups, sometimes divided across borders, can be antagonistic towards each other and frequently used by neighboring powers for their own ends.
Battle against the jihadists
In Syria, Kurdish groups took a neutral stance at the start of the civil war in 2011, before taking advantage of the chaos and establishing an autonomous administration in the north.
Kurdish fighters also dominate the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which has led the fight against the extremist group Islamic State.
US support for the SDF has angered its NATO ally Turkey as Ankara claims the Kurdish fighters are a Syrian offshoot of the PKK.
Since 2016, Turkey has launched multiple military operations and airstrikes against Kurdish fighters, most recently striking targets last month in northern Syria and Iraq.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month threatened to launch a new offensive in Syria against Kurdish fighters.
Turkey-France tensions
The Kurdish question is one of the many sources of tension between Turkey and France.
A particularly thorny subject is that of the 2013 killings. The families of the victims believe that Turkish spies ordered the hit.
The only suspect to be tried died in December 2016 of brain cancer, but a French judicial inquiry into the murders continues today into a possible terror attack.
There have been violent incidents in the past involving Kurds in France.
In April last year, four men of Kurdish origin were beaten with iron bars at a Kurdish cultural association in Lyon, eastern France, in an attack blamed on the ultra-nationalist group of Turkish Gray Wolves which was later banned.
“There are direct threats, the Kurdish political, cultural and diplomatic representations in France are right to be afraid,” Adel Bakawan, director of the French Center for Research on Iraq, told the Journal du Dimanche.
After last week’s clashes between police and protesters, however, Bakawan feared that some limited incidents could “tarnish” the French public’s sense of solidarity with the Kurds.
For the Kurdish community, however, the attack was not an isolated hate crime committed by a 69-year-old white man. They blamed Turkey, although French investigators gave no indication of Ankara’s involvement.
Turkey criticized France for the protests and blamed the PKK for the unrest.
On Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the French ambassador to Ankara and “expressed our dissatisfaction with the black propaganda launched by PKK circles”, indicated a Turkish diplomatic source.
