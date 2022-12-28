Politics
Prime Minister Modi leaves for Ahmedabad to visit his mother Heeraben at UN Mehta Hospital | India News
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben was admitted to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (December 28th), according to news reports. Heeraben, who turned 100 this year, has been struggling with health issues. According to reports, PM Modi’s mother was taken to hospital after her health deteriorated. The hospital issued an official statement on the condition of the Prime Minister’s mother and said her condition was stable. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the state’s Health Minister have arrived at the hospital.
OFFICIAL STATEMENT OF UN MEHTA HOSPITAL ON HEERABEN MODI:
Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Center in Ahemdabad and her condition is stable, according to the hospital pic.twitter.com/D6N4PF2FGC
ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022
Prime Minister Modi had met her earlier at his residence in Gandhinagar after campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections. He had visited her to ask for her blessing before election days.
Prime Minister Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi injured in car accident on Tuesday
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s younger brother Prahlad Modi was injured in a car accident on Tuesday. According to reports, he was traveling to Bandipur with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson when his Mercedes Benz car hit the wall near Mysuru, Karnataka.
Prahlad Modi and his family have been admitted to JSS hospital for treatment but are said to have suffered minor injuries and are currently safe. Prahlad Damodar Das Modi, 70, injured his chin. His son Mehul Prahlad Modi (40), daughter-in-law Jinal Modi and six-year-old grandson Menat Mehul Modi, as well as driver Satyanarayana were also injured. They are likely to be discharged from JSS hospital here on Thursday, sources said on Wednesday.
Hospital sources said information on the state of health of the injured was transmitted daily to the Prime Minister’s office.
(With IANS entries)
