Prime Minister Modi visited his mother Heeraben, who is admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad | Latest India News





Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was admitted to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon for what some reports say was a routine check-up. The hospital released a statement confirming his admission to its Heart Institute and Research Center. “Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been admitted to the United Nations Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research in Ahmedabad and her condition is stable,” the hospital said. Modi rushed to Ahmedabad and the hospital to be with his mother; The ANI news agency shared a video of its convoy entering the compound. #LOOK | PM Modi arrives at UN Mehta Heart and Research Institute in Ahmedabad where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted According to the hospital, his condition is stable. pic.twitter.com/j9Yp3udunB — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022 Reports also say security around the hospital has been tightened and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel – who led the Prime Minister’s Bharatiya Janata Party to a landslide victory in this month’s elections – is present. Politicians from all parties sent messages of ‘recovery’ to the Prime Minister and his mother, including Congressman Rahul Gandhi, who tweeted ‘the bond between a mother and her son is precious’, also tweeted NCP MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. READ | ModiiI extend my love, support…’: Message from Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi met his mother earlier this month, ahead of Gujarat’s second and final phase of elections, in which Heeraben Modi also voted. READ | Ahead of Phase 2 of Gujarat Elections, Prime Minister Seeks His Mother’s Blessing Born on June 18, 1923, Modi’s mother is in the 100th year of her life. READ | 5 ‘warming’ photos of PM Modi with his mother, Heeraben Modi On the occasion, the Prime Minister tweeted: “I have no doubt that all that is good in my life, and all that is good in my character, can be attributed to my parents. Today, then As I sit in Delhi, I am filled with memories of the past.” Maathis is not a single word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, June 18, is the day my mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I wrote some thoughts expressing joy and gratitude. https://t.co/KnhBmUp2se Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022 “Maathis is not a single word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, June 18 is the day my mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have written some thoughts expressing joy and gratitude.” READ | ‘Simple extraordinaire’: PM’s blog for his mother on her 100th birthday “A mother’s penance creates a good human being. Her affection fills a child with human values ​​and empathy. A mother is not an individual or a personality, motherhood is a quality. It is often said that the Gods are made according to the nature of their devotees. Likewise, we live our mothers and their motherhood according to our own nature and state of mind,” the Prime Minister said. News of the Prime Minister’s mother’s hospitalization comes a day after her brother, Prahlad Modi, and members of his family were involved in a minor road accident near the town of Mysuru in Karnataka. One person was slightly injured.

