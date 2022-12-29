Judge says Trump may have urged more than protests on Jan. 6





WASHINGTON A federal judge said Wednesday that remarks by then-President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, telling a crowd to “fight like hell” before the attack on the Capitol could signal to his supporters that he wanted them to “do something more” than just protest.

In a court order in the case against Jan. 6 defendant Alexander Sheppard, U.S. District Judge John Bates ruled that Sheppard could not raise the “public authority” defense at trial after his attorney argued that Trump had authorized his client’s actions on Capitol Hill that day.

Bates, who was appointed to the court by President George W. Bush, rejected that argument, finding that “President Trump has neither stated nor implied that entering the restricted area of ​​the Capitol grounds and building of the Capitol or prevent the certification of the electoral vote was lawful” and that, therefore, a defense of public authority was not viable.

“These words merely encourage rally attendees not to walk to the Capitol again and do not address legality at all. But, while his express words only mention walking on Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol, one could conclude that the context implies that he was urging the protesters to do something more, perhaps to enter the Capitol building and stop the certification,” Bates wrote.

In a footnote, Bates noted that his decision was not out of step with the committee’s Jan. 6 final report, which concluded Trump acted “corruptly” because he knew the shutdown certification was illegal.

His decision was the first to cite the House panel report since it was made public last week.

Bates further said that phrases cited by the committee, such as fight like hell, could “signal to protesters that entering the Capitol and stopping certification would be illegal.”

“Thus, the findings here that even though the protesters believed they were following orders, they were not misled about the legality of their actions and therefore fall outside the scope of any defense of public authority are consistent with the findings of the special committees,” Bates wrote.

He went on to say that there was “simply no indication” that Trump informed the crowd that entering the Capitol would be legal.

“His speech simply suggests that it would be a ‘bold’ act to ‘stop the theft,'” Bates wrote.

Several other defendants attempted to raise the defense of public authority, including Danny Rodriguez, the January 6 rioter in the MAGA hat who shoved a stun gun into the neck of Michael Fanone, then a police officer in Washington, DC.

The strategy of blaming Trump did not prove effective at trial. Dustin Thompson, who was found guilty on all counts, told a jury he was seeking Trump’s “approval” and believed he was “following presidential orders”. Thompson was sentenced to three years in federal prison for stealing a coat rack and a bottle of liquor while storming the Capitol.

In a filing this month in the Sheppard case, the Justice Department argued that it was “objectively unreasonable to conclude that President Trump or any other executive branch official could authorize citizens to engage in behavior violent or aggressive toward law enforcement officers and to interfere with the Electoral College’s ongoing proceedings,” and he said Trump’s speech did not inform Sheppard that his conduct was legal.

