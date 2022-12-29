Boris Johnson urged hard boiled egg approach to NI peace process, articles reveal | Boris Johnson





According to declassified documents, Boris Johnson advocated a hard-boiled egg approach to the Northern Ireland peace process in 1996, believing Britain could crush the IRA. The Daily Telegraph’s deputy editor at the time preferred a security-focused policy to the political talks that led to the Good Friday Agreement two years later. Johnson seemed to believe Britain could achieve a military victory as the Troubles waned, an Irish diplomat said in a confidential memo to the Irish government. Johnson argued for what he called a hard-boiled egg approach, the diplomat wrote after their February 13, 1996 speech, four days after an IRA bomb ripped through London docks and ended to a ceasefire. Let them use the bomb and the bullet, we must not give in and eventually we will beat them, Johnson said. The unnamed official noted: Johnson’s implicit argument was to let the nationalists go to hell. The document, which details conversations with British journalists and opinion makers, is part of a trove of Irish state documents released this week by the National Archives of Ireland. The diplomat said he told Johnson a hard-boiled approach would lead to broken heads and that the priority should be to seek an alternative to violence. Johnson dismissed that, saying the IRA was on the verge of defeat in 1994 when it called for a ceasefire, the diplomat said. I asked him to name a serious security source who would support this statement. The lesson of the last 25 years is certainly that there is no security or military solution. It wasn’t an argument he was prepared to accept. The conversation underscored the hawkish sentiment in conservative British political and media circles as the government of John Majors navigated a contentious peace process and laid the groundwork for the Good Friday Agreement. Johnson told the Irish official that The Daily Telegraph, then edited by Charles Moore, considered Major too soft on the Irish government. the Belfast Telegraph Wednesday pitted Johnson’s tough stance in 1996 against his decision as prime minister in 2019 to negotiate the Northern Ireland Protocol, which Unionist leaders see as a blow to the regions position in the UK. The irony is not lost. The diplomats’ memo to his superiors in Dublin said few Tories took a serious interest in Northern Ireland. The dominant mindset for most conservatives is one of resolute anti-terrorism and hatred of Gerry Adams rather than pro-unionism. He quoted Peter Riddell, a political commentator for The Times, as saying Major didn’t really like John Hume, the leader of the Social Democratic and Labor Party (SDLP), but had a better relationship with his deputy, Seamus Mallon. A separate document from September 1992 showed British frustration with Unionist leaders. In a meeting with Irish ministers, Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Patrick Mayhew called Democratic Unionist Party leader Ian Paisley an extraordinarily dated creature. Of the Ulster Unionist Party, Mayhew said: They are thick. A separate note reveals that Prince Andrew predicted the rise of Sinn Fin. During a visit to the United States in July 1998, three months after the Good Friday Agreement, he told Orla O’Hanrahan of the Irish Consulate in Boston that the Irish would laugh the other side of their faces if the support of the Sinn Fin was rising in the Republic, a prospect he thought likely. Since 1998, the once fringe party has steadily grown and is widely expected to lead the next government.

