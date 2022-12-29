Where is China going and what it means for India

Globally, the most significant geopolitical event of 2022 was the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But the war in Ukraine is not just a geopolitical clash; it has also dealt a severe blow to globalization. As the energy and grain markets were disrupted, an old contradiction, first noted by John Maynard Keynes, returned. In 1914, the world economy was more integrated than ever, but a world war broke out, seriously undermining the international economic integration that had lasted for decades. Economic globalization and major wars, Keynes suggested, simply could not go together. In our time too, as long as the wars were confined to Iraq and Afghanistan, globalization progressed rapidly. But as Russia brought war closer to the heart of Europe, the logic of security triumphed over the logic of economics. That, by creating interdependence, trade generates peace is a theory once again in ruins.

Speaking on potentially the same theme, the second most important development of 2022 was the re-coronation of Xi Jinping for a third term as President of the People’s Republic of China. The appointment violated two interconnected norms of post-Mao China: collective responsibility (replacing the idea of ​​concentration of power in a single leader as in the Mao era) and term limits for party and nation leaders. . For Xi, no one is ruling out a further extension, even for life, of power.

This is important for two reasons. Unlike Russia, the world’s 11th largest economy as of December 2021, whose international economic role is mainly limited to energy markets, China is the world’s second largest economy and market, largest foreign trader and one of the largest recipients of foreign investment. . In the event of a conflict between security and the economy, China’s ability to wreak havoc on the international economy will go far beyond natural gas, oil and food grains.

Second, Xi’s, indeed China’s, argument over Taiwan roughly echoes Putin’s assertion about Ukraine that Taiwan has no reason to maintain a separate independent existence, because Taiwan was historically an integral part of China. If China did to Taiwan what Russia did to Ukraine, the implications for the global system would be incalculably greater. In addition to purely strategic issues, such as the involvement of the United States or Japan in the defense of Taiwan, serious economic consequences will be at stake.

Unlike Ukraine, Taiwan is a first world economy. In December 2021, Ukraine’s per capita income was just under $5,000, Taiwan’s was over $35,000. Ukraine’s GDP was around $200 billion, Taiwan’s over $820 billion, which included high-tech industries such as semiconductors. Add to that a comparison between Russia and China. Compared to Russia’s GDP of $1.5 trillion, China’s GDP in December 2021 was $17.7 trillion, just under a fifth of the world’s GDP, estimated at $96.5 trillion. dollars by the World Bank. If, according to Xi’s calculations, China’s security or power imperatives demanded an invasion of Taiwan, the economic implications would be astronomical.

Understanding which direction China is heading under Xi therefore becomes not just an internal Chinese issue, but an important global issue. Specifically, does Xi prioritize economics over security, as was the case in China for more than three decades after Mao, or is it the other way around?

More and more China scholars now think it’s the latter. In the latest issue of International Security (Fall 2022), three Chinese academics Margaret Pearson (Maryland), Meg Rithmire (Harvard Business School) and Kellee Tsai (Hong Kong) tackled the issue head-on. The fact that a leading security journal published an article on the Chinese economic model should indicate how, under Xi, security and economics are intertwined.

Pearson, Rithmire and Tsai argue that Xi’s economic system is best described as party state capitalism, to be distinguished from state capitalism. The latter essentially means that even in an economy increasingly dependent on markets, the private sector cannot challenge the dominance of public enterprises (EPs). In 1999, Yasheng Huang (MIT) argued that the political hierarchy of corporations in China was becoming demonstrably clear. State-owned enterprises came first, foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs) followed in importance, and private local enterprises he called Chinese Ethnic Enterprises (ECEs) were at the bottom of the government hierarchy.

The concept of party state capitalism adds something new to this narrative. It describes (i) the establishment of communist party authority over corporations in a very different way, including through the creation of party cells in corporations and the appointment of communist party members to boards of directors companies ; and (2) enforcement of political loyalty among private sector executives, including punishing those who seek commercial autonomy. According to Pearson, Rithmire and Tsai, 1.88 million non-state enterprises, 73% of them, had established party cells in 2018. Xi’s model thus blurs the line between the Chinese state and corporations. It obscures where the party-state ends and businesses begin.

From an external point of view, this type of blurring of borders is not a critical problem if it remains confined to small businesses. But it becomes a huge security issue, especially for the United States, as well as Japan, if the party-state gets into high-tech: 5-G telecommunications, semiconductors, robotics, aerospace, and marine engineering. The economy and security are not interconnected if partisan cells are created in textiles and footwear, but they are difficult to disentangle if private high-tech companies intertwine with the state.

This was clearly the rationale behind Bidens’ chip ban in China two months ago, backed by both political parties. The ban not only covers the sale of advanced chips, but also the advanced equipment needed to manufacture them, as well as the imparting of strategic knowledge by any US citizen or resident. These chips have become essential to the evolution of future technologies in virtually all sectors ranging from pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence to defense and armaments. Essentially, China will have to produce these chips itself, which may significantly delay its new industrial advance, unless US allies can step in to fill the void, which is highly unlikely but not impossible.

As India debates the latest border clashes with China, Delhi should bear in mind that China has shifted to a security rather than an economic mode, making a Chinese compromise less likely. But whether Taiwan, China’s main security target, makes the Sino-Indian border issues more or less manageable remains entirely unclear. It could go either way.

The author is Sol Goldman Professor of International Studies and Social Sciences at Brown University