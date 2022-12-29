Donald Trump dispatches from the bunker





How did the Big Guy take it? Not good.

Even before the House January 6 committee held its final hearing; before he called for the filing of criminal charges against him; before he produced his voluminous report detailing the findings of his massive 18-month investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election result; before the acquisition of his tax returns revealed that he had managed to avoid a mandatory audit while lying for years about being subject to a continuous audit, Donald Trump was crying a river over the injustice of all of this.

Early in the morning of December 17, the Republican Party flag bearer took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to say:

Our country is SICK on the inside, much like a person dying of cancer. The Crooked FBI, the so-called Department of Justice and Intelligence, all elements of the Democratic Party and system, is Cancer. These armed thugs and tyrants must be dealt with or else our great and beautiful country will die!!!

Hello to you too, former president.

On December 19, the committee urged the Justice Department to charge Trump with four crimes: obstruction of official process, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and incitement or aiding in a insurrection. Hours later, Trump released his STATEMENT ON THE JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE REFERRAL, which said, in full:

These people don’t understand that when they come after me, people who love freedom gather around me. It strengthens me. What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger. Americans know that I pushed 20,000 troops to prevent the violence on January 6, and went on TV and told everyone to go home….

Two minutes before this nod to Nietzsche, Trump revealed a new legal defense: the bogus charges brought by the highly partisan Jan. 2. I WON convincingly. Double jeopardy anyone!

Dual criminality is the legal principle that a person cannot be charged twice for the same crime. It does not apply to impeachment proceedings, as these are not criminal proceedings. Trump should probably get a lawyer to explain this to him, but maybe not the lawyers advising him in late 2020 and early 2021, since the committee has referred some of them for criminal charges alongside Trump.

On Dec. 21, before the committees’ full report was released, Trump issued post after post on the border crisis, including his call for criminal penalties for administrative non-compliance with immigration policy, which he says , happens every minute of every single day.

He also shared a testimonial from actor Jon Voight, recorded Nov. 13, two days before Trump announced his third run for president. Voight warned of the injustice that brought us to the brink of World War III, particularly the lie that Biden won the 2020 election.

Don’t you all see this lie? Voight asks the camera. We all need to wake up, wake up because if we don’t see this lie, this earth will die. To die in its beauty, its freedom, its opportunity. It’s supposed to be the land of the free, it’s far from it. It’s a dark web, a dark world. Hush.

The good news is that these issues, as identified by a guy who was once regurgitated by a giant snake, can easily be fixed. All it takes is Trump’s triumphant return to the presidency: he and he alone can stop this swamp, this deception and this injustice. My fellow Americans, wake up.

His mourning in America.

On the morning of Dec. 22, Trump released a video calling on every Republican to reject passage of a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that he described as more than 4,000 disaster-packed pages. left, betrayals in Washington and sales of special interests, all designed. to fuel corruption. It included a denunciation of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as an absolute disaster who is more of a Democrat than a Republican.

It was a true test of Trump’s hold on his party, and the result was telling. Later that day, 18 Senate Republicans joined fellow Democrats in voting for the bill; it was then passed by the House on an almost partisan vote. Trump would later call the passage of the bill so bad for our country, so bad for the Republican Party! He would also argue that the wording of this omnibus bill reforming the voter count law by specifying that the vice president does not have the unilateral power to overturn election results proves that his vice president, Mike Pence, was within his rights to do so, a leap of legal logic that would be surprising coming from anyone else.

On the evening of Dec. 22, moments after the committee released its 800-plus-page report, Trump released this: Highly Partisan Screening Committee Report Deliberately Fails. . . show the words peacefully and patriotically that I used, or investigate the reason for the protest, electoral fraud. WITCH HUNT!

In fact, the report cites Trump’s use of these words, at page 586. (He even spells it patriotically correctly.) It goes on to note that he then urged his supporters to come to the Capitol and fight like a hell.

The following day, December 23, is surely unlike any other in the annals of American presidential history, for the purity of the disturbance that has flowed from the former and future occupant of the Oval Office.

In a post that morning, Trump fumed about how the FBI used Twitter and Facebook to bludgeon Biden’s 2020 election. He followed this with an all caps statement that the FBI was CATCHED COLD and that HONEST AND BRAVE PROSECUTORS AND JUDGES MUST STEP UP AND CLEAN UP THIS CANCER WHICH IS DESTROYING OUR FORMER GREAT COUNTRY!

Later that day, Trump released a three-minute video in which he accused Democrats of an outrageous abuse of power in releasing his tax returns, which he described as the seizure of those confidential and totally unconstitutional. (Never mind that the U.S. Supreme Court, including its own three appointees, declined to hear Trump’s trial in the case.) He urged the new Republican-led House of Representatives to seize the records. financial backers of Joe Biden and his entire criminal enterprise.

No one is more fervent than Donald Trump to believe that the transgressions of others, no matter how imaginary, should be severely punished. It would be wise to hope that the people who might one day judge him weren’t so ruthless.

Early in the evening of Dec. 23, shortly after sharing links to Breitbart articles meant to show his rising approval ratings over Mitch McConnell and establish his status as the undisputed GOP primary frontrunner for the 2024 election, Trump released a five-minute video in which he set out his objections to the unselected committee report. Among the highlights:

The committee cut out the part of my speech where I encourage protesters to raise their voices peacefully and patriotically. [Again, this comment was included, and contextualized.]

[They] deliberately omitted the part of my tweet, where I told the protesters to go home with love and in peace. [This comment is quoted on pages 93, 580, and 607.]

A few days before the event, I requested the deployment of 10,000 to 20,000 National Guard troops to provide security for the event for everyone involved. . . . Nancy Pelosi and the DC mayor refused. [All false: The committees report on page 534 notes that Trump at one point floated the idea of having 10,000 National Guardsmen deployed to protect him and his supporters from any supposed threats by leftwing counter-protestors, but this idea, which in context amounts to Trumps wanting the National Guard to assist in his insurrection, was not pursued.]

And then they pushed an absurd, discredited story where I supposedly rushed the wheel in an attempt to commandeer a presidential limo. Think about it: I threw myself on a steering wheel. And they believe this story. No one believes this story. [Whitman, via witless man: Do I contradict myself? Very well then I contradict myself.]

More importantly, the non-selection committee did not produce a shred of evidence that I intended or wanted violence in our Capitol in any way. [Trump is right about this one: The committee did not turn up a shred of evidence so much as a mountain of it.]

The events of January 6 were not an insurrection. It was a protest that tragically spiraled out of control and has since been used by the left as a weapon to censor, spy on, and persecute American citizens. The screening committee will go down in history as a swindler and a disgrace.

Donald Trump gives new meaning to the word shameless.

There was, of course, more of that in the days to come, for there will be day after day, week after week. On Christmas Eve, Trump proclaimed, I had almost nothing to do with January 6. FREEDOM OF SPEECH! On Christmas Day he delivered a typically frenzied and angry Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, including radical leftist Marxists who are trying to destroy our country, which quickly became a meme when juxtaposed with the thoughtful Christmas message from President Bidens:

Bidens Christmas message versus Trump Christmas message. pic.twitter.com/LigqGNcFYG

— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) December 25, 2022

I could go on and on with Trump’s catalog of messages, but you get the idea: he’s ensconced in his bunker at Mar-a-Lago, spouting nonsense, denying the obvious and making a perpetual display of his ineptitude. in the office.

An unsurprising but important conclusion to draw from a review of Trump’s recent social media rants is that he clearly hasn’t read the committees’ report or even much about it. (For highlights, see Amanda Carpenters’ analysis.) There is no mention of the dozens of occasions when she was told bluntly that her allegations of voter fraud were baseless; no mention of the more than 200 times he and others in his inner circle sought to persuade, pressure or force state and local authorities to ignore and nullify election results; no mention of his clearly seditious attempt to set up Justice Department lackey Jeffrey Clark to block the certification of the electoral vote. He always thinks about his right to freedom of expression, that is to say to lie without consequence.

With the release of the January 6 committees’ report and the acceleration of the Justice Department’s investigation now led by a special counsel, this moment could be the beginning of the end of Trump’s avoidance of consequences. But don’t expect his social media to consider this possibility. Hell continues to publish its furious lies until, by chance, the prison bars prevent it from accessing the Internet.

