Turkish leaders woo women voters as election year ends

Dressed in an eye-catching costume in the colors of the Turkish flag, Meral Aksener, the energetic leader of the right-wing Iyi party, gave a standing ovation to a women’s stadium. They will get accustomed to women as political actors, she pledged, referring to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) government.

They will get used to women living and laughing freely, without fear. The all-female crowd that filled the stadium in the Turkish capital cheered as Aksener said Prime Minister Meral was on his way. His remarks allude to Turkey’s return to a parliamentary system in which the chief executive is the prime minister, one of the main promises of the alliance of six opposition parties. Aksener, who is emerging as a kingmaker in the opposition candidate’s resolve to challenge Erdogan, has repeatedly said she will not run for president but will become prime minister once the executive presidential system changes.

Aksener, whose five-year-old Iyi Party has formed a strategic alliance with the social-democratic Republican People’s Party (CHP), rarely plays the feminist card in her political discourse. Consequently, her appearances in front of an all-female audience are rare, mostly limited to March 8, International Women’s Day. But last week, her party organized the Great Womens Gathering, for which women supporters from all over Turkey were brought to the capital and non-governmental organizations defending women’s and LGBT+ rights were invited.

Aksener is not alone in pushing for women’s votes as Turkey approaches elections due to take place between April and June 2023. The centre-right DEVA, an offshoot of the AKP, has also displayed its women’s politics this week. On the government side, Derya Yanik, the minister of family and social affairs who has been scarred by a blood-chilling case of abuse in recent months, has crisscrossed the cities to explain the government’s progress on the status of women and the child.

Aksener accused the government of discriminating between men and women in life and work, limiting women to the roles of wives and mothers, allowing or even encouraging early marriages and shutting down eyes on feminicides. Writing history well with women in the days to come, she added.

Yanik, who also held a meeting over the weekend, said: “If there is one person in the country who has empowered women to become major political players, it is our president.” . , she maintained that no one has any lesson teach the government about the rights of women and children. She argued that violence against women and child abuse have decreased over the past year.

Women’s rights groups would find these claims hard to believe. Data from the award-winning We Will Stop Femicides platform shows that 392 women have been killed so far this year, unlike Yaniks’ figure of 309. As for child abuse, last month a young woman came forward to say that her father, the head of a foundation affiliated with the Ismailaga sect, had married her off to a 29-year-old sect member at the time. that she was 6 years old. testimony, her husband began sexually abusing her shortly after the wedding ceremony conducted by her father, then consummated the marriage when she was 8 years old. After more than a decade of repeated rape and physical abuse, she filed for divorce and criminal charges against her husband and parents.

The government and its supporters in the media initially dismissed the case as an attempt to smear Turkey’s religious communities. Yanik said his department was aware of the existence of the woman (identified only by HKG) because she had been under state protection for two years, which led to accusations of brushing the case aside. carpet to protect sects.

As women’s groups and the public raged that the case had dragged on for years without a single detention, an Istanbul court ordered the husband’s detention and set the first trial in the case for 30 January. Eventually, First Lady Emine Erdogan stepped in. , tweeting that she would personally follow the trial and portraying pedophilia as evil, the word the AKP uses to refer to homosexuality.

The case however highlighted several issues: abuse of women and girls in religious sects, early marriage/child abuse and domestic violence. Together, they form a battleground not only between the government and the opposition, but also within the delicate Table of Six, the platform of the opposition parties.

Women’s groups have been outraged that the Table of Six failed to take a clear position on Turkey’s return to the Istanbul Convention, a pan-European agreement that tasks signatory states with tackling violence against of women and girls, including domestic violence, rape, sexual assault, feminicide and forced marriage. After Erdogan decided to pull Turkey out of the convention last year, Aksener and CHP chief Kemal Kilcdaroglu pledged to return to the convention. However, they failed to get the pledge into the Table of Six’s program, an omission attributed to resistance by the most conservative group in the pack, the Saadet party. When the 6-year-old child marriage case hit the headlines, Saadets leader Temel Karamollaoglu said that while the case was serious, it should not be used to shut down religious sects in Turkey. .

HKG’s testimony that she for years believed it was normal for a 6-year-old to marry has fueled concerns that child marriage is common among religious communities. A 2017 report by the Heinrich Boell Foundation found that Turkey has one of the highest rates in Europe, with one in five marriages celebrated before the bride is 18 years old. But this figure could be a conservative estimate because most marriages in which the bride is underage are celebrated with a religious ceremony like that of HKG and are therefore not registered.

On December 28, DEVA, a center-right party founded by Ali Babacan once known as the government’s economic maverick, unveiled its own women’s platform, pledging a return to the Istanbul Conventionfounding a ministry responsible for Women’s rights and a firm fight against early marriage and child abuse.

Babacan, of which DEVA is also part of the Table des Six, invited all female democrats joining his party saying: We are not using women for a political agenda; we use our political platform to advance women.

Babacan’s words are a veiled reference to the AKP’s proposal for a constitutional amendment enshrining the right of women to wear headscarves at work and in daily life. A hugely contentious issue in the officially secular state, critics see it as an attempt to manipulate women’s issues for political gain.

The AKP gradually lifted the post-1980 headscarf ban in universities, colleges, and later in the civil service, parliament, and police. However, the issue is still explosive, as seen in the Netflix series Ethos and more recently a popular sitcom called cranberry sorbet, in which a fiercely secular single parent and a conservative family are reunited when their children marry.

“Both the secular headscarf ban and Erdogan’s ‘democratization package’ that lifted it were launched in the name of women’s emancipation,” Gonul Tol told Agence France-Presse, director of the Turkey program at the US-based Middle East Institute. in a report. “In reality, however, they both sought to impose their own version of the ideal woman on society,” she said.