CMG: Top 10 stories from the Greater Bay Area in 2022





China Media Group (CMG) released the top 10 stories from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in 2022 on Wednesday. 1. Xi speaks on the 25th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2022. /Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2022. /Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony for the sixth term of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government and delivered an important speech at the Hong Kong Center Convention and Exhibition in Hong Kong, south China, on July 1, 2022. 2. Xi meets Special Administrative Region chief executives in Beijing President Xi Jinping meets with Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee in capital Beijing, Dec. 23, 2022. /Xinhua President Xi Jinping meets with Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee in capital Beijing, Dec. 23, 2022. /Xinhua President Xi Jinping meets with Chief Executive of Macau Special Administrative Region Ho Iat Seng in capital Beijing, Dec. 23, 2022. /Xinhua President Xi Jinping meets with Chief Executive of Macau Special Administrative Region Ho Iat Seng in capital Beijing, Dec. 23, 2022. /Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping met separately with Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive John Lee and Macau Special Administrative Region Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng during their annual visit to Beijing on May 23. December 2022, stressing that the central authorities are faithfully and resolutely implementing the “One country, two systems” policy. 3. The central delegation visits the SARs to interpret the Party congress This photo taken on Dec. 3, 2022 shows a central delegation conference performing and promoting the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in south China. /Xinhua This photo taken on Dec. 3, 2022 shows a central delegation conference performing and promoting the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in south China. /Xinhua This photo taken on Dec. 1, 2022 shows a central delegation conference interpreting and promoting the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Macao, southern China. /Xinhua This photo taken on Dec. 1, 2022 shows a central delegation conference interpreting and promoting the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Macao, southern China. /Xinhua A central delegation held separate conferences in Hong Kong and Macao to interpret and promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) from Dec. 1 to 3, 2022. 4. Grand Bay Area Building Master Plan Unveiled An architectural rendering of the permanent site of the Greater Bay Area Science Forum in Guangzhou’s Nansha District, south China’s Guangdong Province. /Xinhua An architectural rendering of the permanent site of the Greater Bay Area Science Forum in Guangzhou’s Nansha District, south China’s Guangdong Province. /Xinhua The State Council released the Guangzhou Nansha Master Plan on Deepening Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Comprehensive Cooperation with a Global Perspective in June 2022. 5. John Lee Elected HKSAR’s Sixth-Term Director-General Designate John Lee greets people at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong, south China, May 8, 2022. /Xinhua John Lee greets people at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong, south China, May 8, 2022. /Xinhua John Lee was elected as the sixth-term Director General Designate of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on May 8, 2022. 6. The RAS elect their deputies to the national legislature The second plenary session of the Conference for the Election of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Deputies to the 14th National People’s Congress was held in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 15, 2022. /Xinhua The second plenary session of the Conference for the Election of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Deputies to the 14th National People’s Congress was held in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 15, 2022. /Xinhua The second plenary session of the Conference for the Election of Macao SAR Deputies to the 14th National People’s Congress was held in Macao, south China, Dec. 12, 2022. /Xinhua The second plenary session of the Conference for the Election of Macao SAR Deputies to the 14th National People’s Congress was held in Macao, south China, Dec. 12, 2022. /Xinhua Thirty-six candidates were elected deputies from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s highest legislature, on Dec. 15, 2022, and 12 candidates were elected deputies from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Macau at the 14th CNP on December 12, 2022. 7. The investment fair starts The 2022 Global Investment Promotion Conference for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area was held in Guangzhou, capital of south China’s Guangdong Province, Dec. 21, 2022. /Xinhua The 2022 Global Investment Promotion Conference for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area was held in Guangzhou, capital of south China’s Guangdong Province, Dec. 21, 2022. /Xinhua The 2022 Global Investment Promotion Conference for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area was held in Guangzhou on December 21, 2022. Representatives of hundreds of leading companies from home and abroad y participated. 8. Recruitment of reserve astronauts open to people from Hong Kong and Macao Participants pose for a photo during the launching ceremony of the “Youth AerospaceTechEd Program” in Hong Kong, China on October 29, 2022. /Hong Kong Productivity Council Participants pose for a photo during the launching ceremony of the “Youth AerospaceTechEd Program” in Hong Kong, China on October 29, 2022. /Hong Kong Productivity Council China plans to recruit 12 to 14 new reserve astronauts, and the selection, which began in September, is open for the first time to payload experts from Hong Kong and Macau, according to the China Manned Space Agency. Scientists and engineers from both SARs responded enthusiastically to the opportunity to join the nation’s manned space missions. 9. The Palace Museum of Hong Kong opens to the public An aerial photo of the Hong Kong Palace Museum in Hong Kong, south China, May 29, 2022. /Xinhua An aerial photo of the Hong Kong Palace Museum in Hong Kong, south China, May 29, 2022. /Xinhua The Palace Museum of Hong Kong was opened to the public on July 2, with opening exhibitions jointly organized by the Palace Museum of Beijing. More than 900 treasures from the Palace Museum’s collection were rotated in the opening exhibitions. 10. CGTN Documentary and Radio The Greater Bay goes live in Hong Kong The launch ceremony took place in Beijing, China on June 24, 2022. /CMG The launch ceremony took place in Beijing, China on June 24, 2022. /CMG The China Global Television Network (CGTN) TV documentary channel and Radio The Greater Bay on FM 102.8, both produced by China Media Group (CMG), began broadcasting in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on July 1, 2022.

