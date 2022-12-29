British first lady Akshata Murty offers insight into life at 10 Downing Street

Akshata Murty, the Indian wife of Rishi Sunak, plans to make 10 Downing Street a more accessible location during her tenure as the UK’s first lady and has offered a glimpse of the UK Prime Minister’s official residence, according to a report by magazine published Wednesday. .

The February issue of flavorswhich hits newsstands next week, features Murty on its cover and profiles the former fashion designer and venture capitalist daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murty.

In No. 10s Chatelaine: Into the Secret World of Mrs. Sunakhe goes behind the scenes with those involved in the refurbishment of the apartments as well as close friends and associates who have been given the go-ahead by Murty to share some details of life at one of the world’s most famous addresses.

“There will be a different vibe now,” a friend told the magazine, referring to Murty’s plans to move away from the more closed style of his predecessor, Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Johnson.

Akshata is putting her stamp on this and rolling out plans for more events and meetings. She wants to open the cabins as much as possible so that the public understands the history and the significance of the buildings. She is keen to celebrate Britain’s stories through Downing Street, whether visitors are heads of state or members of the public, the friend said.

Challis Interiors in Richmond, Yorkshire, was chosen by the Sunaks, both 42, after work the upholsterers carried out on their constituency home in the north of England.

They were drafted in to repair the flat above 10 Downing Street when Rishi Sunak was still Chancellor and the family of four, including daughters Krishna, 11, and Anoushka, 9, used it as their home .

When Britain got its first Indian-born prime minister in October, the family decided to move back to the same flat breaking the trend since the 1990s when prime ministers used the largest flat above of 11 Downing Street as his residence.

The magazine notes: If alarm bells are ringing, given the Johnsons’ opulent renovation to No 11 and their ability to find inventive ways to fund it, rest assured it was all paid for by the Sunaks, at a very substantial and undisclosed cost.

It’s almost as if the ambitious Chancellor guessed he might return to Downing Street one day.

Murty reportedly ordered exquisite fabrics for the apartment, which are far less glitzy than those associated with the Johnsons’ now infamous ostentatious redecoration.

We made long, fully lined curtains for the five windows overlooking the garden, pleated by hand and held back with heavy matching tassels in damask red, gold and ivory, interior designer John Challis told the magazine.

The ornate cornice was hand gilded, as it would have been originally, and a rug was commissioned to nearly fill the room. Akshata was very involved and eager to see how things are done. She’s also not afraid to get stuck in and help either, he said.

The profile, which sees millionaire Murty as a balance between thrift and luxury, traces her knack for numbers to her school days at Baldwin Girls High School in Bangalore and highlights her Ivy League upbringing.

He adds: His last call was Stanford in 2004, for an MBA to adorn his resume. This is also where she met her future husband.