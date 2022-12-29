January 6 committee withdraws subpoena against Trump





The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Wednesday withdrew the subpoena it issued to former President Donald J. Trump, admitting lawmakers ran out of time to obtain his documents or testimony.

The committee is to dissolve on January 3. He waited until October to issue a subpoena to Mr. Trump, who quickly sued the panel in an attempt to block him.

The panel had asked Mr. Trump to produce a long list of documents and communications, including phone calls, text messages, encrypted messages and emails related to almost every aspect of his efforts to invalidate the election of 2020 between November 3, 2020 and January 6. , 2021. But Mr. Trump’s trial made it highly unlikely that he would ever testify, given the end date for the committees.

On Wednesday, Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat and chairman of the committee, made that official, writing to Mr. Trump’s legal team and advising them that he was withdrawing the subpoena.

As you may know, the select committee has completed its hearings, released its final report, and will be coming to a close very soon, Thompson wrote. In light of the impending completion of our investigation, the select committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena.

Harmeet K. Dhillon, one of Mr. Trump’s attorneys, celebrated the development on Twitter.

After my firm filed a separation of powers lawsuit to block the January 6 House Select Committees’ illegitimate subpoena of President Trump for his activities while the committee chairman waved the white flag and withdrew subpoena, she wrote.

A spokeswoman for the committee declined to comment.

Mr. Thompson is sending similar letters to other witnesses as the commission wraps up its work.

A nearly identical letter was sent to Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, whom the panel had sought to interview. Mr. Mastriano had been a central figure in Mr. Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of Pennsylvania’s 2020 election.

I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to Mr. Mastriano and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply with or produce documents in response to said subpoena, Mr. Thompson wrote to the attorney. by M. Mastriano.

