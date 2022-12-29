Twitter files come back to bite Donald Trump





On Monday, the latest episode of the Twitter Files was released, and some of the newly released documents show how members of the Trump and Biden administrations allegedly pressured Twitter regarding moderation of COVID-19 content.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk provided reporters with internal company documents for the so-called Twitter files. Previous installments included reports of how Twitter moderated content in relation to an article about the Hunter Biden laptop controversy, as well as how it covered the decision to suspend the former’s account. President Donald Trump.

Monday’s report came via writer David Zweig and was posted on Bari Weiss’ website, The Free Press. In his story, Zweig wrote that the Biden and Trump administrations “directly pressed Twitter executives to moderate the platform’s pandemic content according to their wishes.”

6. At the start of the pandemic, according to meeting notes, Administrator Trump was particularly concerned about panic buying. They came to seek “help from tech companies to fight misinformation” about “grocery shopping”. But . . . there were groceries shopping. pic.twitter.com/duzk2I1Y7T

— David Zweig (@davidzweig) December 26, 2022

In a series of tweets Zweig posted with the Twitter Files publication, he added that Michael Kratsios, who served as White House chief technology officer under Trump, allegedly held meetings with Twitter and others. tech companies to “combat misinformation” regarding the pandemic.

In the lead photo, former President Donald Trump is seen speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15 in Palm Beach, Florida. The smaller image shows Twitter CEO Elon Musk at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in New York. The recent episode of Twitter Files reports that the Trump and Biden administrations have allegedly lobbied Twitter to moderate its content regarding COVID-19 news. Photos by Joe Raedle/Taylor Hill/Getty Images

One topic that concerned the Trump administration was “the grocery store race,” Zweig wrote. He added: “The problem is that it wasn’t misinformation: the goods were actually leaked.”

Prior to Zweig’s report, Trump praised the Twitter files and once said an episode gave credence to his refuted claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him.

On December 9, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that the recent information released at the time had been a “revelation” by showing evidence of how government agencies had “unlawfully collaborated” against him.

Trump has also apparently suggested that information in the Twitter files regarding possible FBI involvement in moderating the Hunter Biden story could justify overturning the US Constitution.

“So with the exposure of MASSIVE, WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION working closely with big tech, the DNC and the Democratic Party, throw yourself the results of the 2020 Presidential Election and declare you the JUST WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?” Trump posted on Truth Social.

He added, “Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

After backlash for his post, including from members of the Republican Party, Trump told Truth Social that he never called for the termination of the Constitution.

The Truth Social post wasn’t the only instance of Trump praising the Twitter files. Earlier this month, Rolling Stone wrote that a text sent by the Trump campaign – which was allegedly linked to Trump’s re-election campaign – read: “BREAKING NEWS: President Trump was RIGHT! Twitter files exposed Big Tech FRAUD and CORRUPTION.

In his account, Zweig said the Trump administration contacted several tech giants about COVID news while the former leader was in office.

“It wasn’t just Twitter. Google, Facebook, Microsoft and others also participated in meetings with the Trump White House,” Zweig tweeted.

Much of Zweig’s Twitter files report detailed efforts by President Joe Biden’s staff to reduce possible misinformation about the pandemic and vaccines. Zweig said the administration was “particularly concerned” about journalist Alex Berenson, who was kicked out of Twitter for violating the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation rules.

Berenson sued Twitter, which resulted in a company settlement with the reporter. He was allowed back on the platform and Twitter was forced to release internal communications showing the White House meeting with Twitter employees to discuss Berenson.

Zweig said journalists weren’t the only ones being moderated by Twitter — with and without alleged government pressure — for their opinions.

“Many medical and public health professionals who expressed views or even quoted findings from accredited academic journals that conflicted with official positions were also targeted,” Zweig wrote in The Free Press. “As a result, legitimate findings and questions about our COVID policies and their consequences have disappeared.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump, Twitter and the White House for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/twitter-files-donald-trump-administration-covid-content-moderation-1769978 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos