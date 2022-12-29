Turkish, Syrian and Russian defense chiefs hold surprise talks





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish, Syrian and Russian defense ministers held unannounced talks in Moscow, the Turkish and Russian defense ministries announced on Wednesday. It was the first ministerial-level meeting between the Turkish and Syrian rivals since the start of the Syrian conflict 11 years ago.

A Turkish Defense Ministry statement said Turkish, Syrian and Russian intelligence chiefs also attended the talks in Moscow which it said took place in a positive atmosphere.

The discussion focused on the Syrian crisis, the refugee problem and efforts for a common fight against terrorist organizations present on Syrian territory, the ministry said. He added that the parties would continue to hold trilateral meetings. Russia has long been pushing for a reconciliation between Turkey and the Syrian government’s close ally Moscow, who have clashed in Syria’s civil war. Turkey backed rebels trying to overthrow Syrian President Bashar Assad. Damascus for its part denounced Turkey’s grip on swaths of territory in northern Syria that have been seized during Turkish military incursions launched since 2016 to drive Kurdish militant groups from the border. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the three ministers discussed ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the refugee issue and to fight extremist groups. The parties noted the constructive nature of the dialogue … and the need to continue it in the interest of further stabilizing the situation in Syria and the region as a whole, the brief statement said. He provided no further details. The talks in Moscow follow repeated warnings from Turkey of a new ground incursion into Syria after a deadly bombing in Istanbul last month. Turkish authorities have blamed the attack on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, based in Syria. Both groups have denied any involvement. Russia opposed a new Turkish military offensive. Efforts towards Turkish-Syrian reconciliation also come as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who faces presidential and parliamentary elections in June, comes under intense pressure at home to send Syrian refugees back. Anti-refugee sentiment is rising in Turkey amid an economic crisis. Earlier this month, Erdogan said he had offered Russian President Vladimir Putin a series of trilateral meetings between Russian, Syrian and Turkish ministers that could culminate in a summit bringing together the leaders of the three countries.

