Jokowi will monitor homes of cyclone victims in NTB today





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko”JokowiWidodo was expected to carry out a series of activities on the second day of his working visit to West Nusa Tenggara or NTB Province. He will first visit Sila Market in Bima Regency to hand over welfare to street vendors and market traders. “After that, the President will inspect the permanent residences following the Tropical Cyclone Seroja disaster in Tambe Village, Bolo District, Bima Regency,” as stated in a written statement released by the Palace on Thursday, December 29, 2022. A tropical cyclone hit in April 2021. The head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), Doni Monardo, explained that eleven areas of NTT and one area of ​​NTB were affected by flash floods due to the cyclone. . Areas include Kupang City, East Flores Regency, Central Malaka Regency, Lembata Regency, Ngada Regency, Alor Regency, East Sumba Regency, Rote Ndao Regency, Sabu Raijua Regency, South Central Timor Regency, Ende Regency at NTT, and Bima Regency at NTB. After checking the permanent houses, the Head of State will proceed to Sultan Muhammad Salahuddin Airport, Bima Regency to take off to Sumbawa Regency using Indonesian Air Force Super Puma Helicopter to inaugurate the dam by Banyan Sila. He will also distribute social aid to traders in the traditional market of Utan, then fly to Lombok Zainuddin Abdul Madjid International Airport, Central Lombok Regency using the Indonesian Air Force Super Puma helicopter. From Lombok, Jokowi and his entourage will return to Jakarta on board the presidential plane Bae RJ 85. Among the personalities accompanying the president are the Minister of State Secretary Pratikno and the Minister of Public Works and Housing Basuki Hadimuljono. FAJAR PEBRIANTO Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

