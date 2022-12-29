Donald Trump news today: January 6 committee withdraws subpoena for ex-president





January 6 panel unveils report and outlines Trump plot

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol has released a trove of 18 additional transcripts of interviews with Donald Trump allies.

The transcripts, released on Tuesday, included testimony from people like former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, the Stop the Steal rally organized by Ali Alexander and the president’s former chief of staff Johnny McEntee.

The release came as the committee wraps up its final days in Washington. The panel will be disbanded when the new Congress takes office on January 3, and as such lawmakers withdrew their subpoenas on Wednesday, including one targeting Donald Trump.

He and others had ignored committee requests for testimony; some Republican members of Congress have been referred to the House Ethics Committee for dodging similar subpoenas.

The latest revelations from the Jan. 6 House inquiry come before Mr. Trump’s finances come under the spotlight later this week, when the House Ways and Means Committee is expected to release statements by Mr. Trump on Friday. income of former presidents.

HighlightsView latest update 1672293600More tweets from George Santos discovered

Taking a quick break from the seemingly endless cascade of lies emanating from George Santos and his 2022 campaign for a U.S. House seat, the scandal surrounding this future congressman expanded Wednesday night to include a racial aspect.

A recently uncovered tweet from the Republican sought to drive a wedge between the LGBT and black communities by falsely claiming that the Black Lives Matter movement had hijacked Pride month, a claim he made amid some of the wider racial justice protests in recent remembrance following the death of George Floyd.

But that’s not the only time he tried to hit the black community hard. In a 2014 Instagram post, he shared an image of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama edited to look like chimpanzees in an obvious racist caricature.

John Bowden29 December 2022 06:00

1672290000House January 6 committee withdraws Trump subpoena

The Jan. 6 Board of Inquiry on Wednesday withdrew its subpoena for Donald Trump’s testimony. The panel is coming to an end and will dissolve with the formation of the next Congress.

Many outside analysts had questioned the committees’ timeline on the issue of subpoenaing Mr. Trump lawmakers who had waited to do so for months and then finally issued one in the final days of the investigation when it was more than clear that it would be too late to force the ex-president to testify through a legal battle.

John Bowden29 December 2022 05:00

1672286411Tulsi Gabbard blasts George Santos in embarrassing live interview: You outright lied

New congressman George Santos has just had his life fried by a potentially unlikely source.

In a blunt interview on Tuesday night, the New York Republican was asked if he was ashamed and tried to pass off his many lies as mere attempts to embellish his CV.

The source of these blunt questions was none other than another, albeit former, congressman: Tulsi Gabbard, ex-Hawaii Democrat, who replaced Tucker Carlson at Fox News.

Watch the painful confrontation below:

John Bowden29 December 2022 04:00

1672278642Adam Schiff tells what’s next after January 6 committee report

Congressman Adam Schiff explained what the House Select Committee hopes will happen now that it has filed its final report on the Capitol riot.

The committee concluded its final hearing, released a report earlier this month, and made a criminal referral to the Justice Department for former President Donald Trump.

Writing in the Orlando Sentinel, Schiff explains that in addition to the criminal referral, the committee also suggested steps for Congress to take to prevent future attempts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power in the United States.

Read more from Graig Graziosi:

John Bowden29 December 2022 01:50

1672275042Second co-leader of plot to kidnap Michigan governor sentenced to 19+ years

The second of two counts of a foiled 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and start a partisan civil war has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison, with prosecutors describing defendant Barry Croft as a terrorist leader.

His compatriot was sentenced to 16 years the day before.

He is the spiritual leader of this group, of this movement, in the same way that certain sheikhs of the Islamic State might be, federal prosecutor Nils Kessler testified in a Michigan court on Wednesday.

Read more in The Independent:

John Bowden29 December 2022 00:50

1672271442Massachusetts anti-Trump GOP governor ends term

The anti-Trump governor of Massachusetts, a rarity

of the Republican Party, is expected to leave office next month as he completes a second term.

Charlie Baker has made a name for himself on the anti-Trump right throughout Donald Trump’s four-year presidency and two more years of his presidency in exile at Mar-a-Lago. But he has few political prospects nationally, given the current trend of the GOP’s primary voting base.

Read more in The Independent:

John Bowden28 December 2022 23:50

1672267802George Santos: What we know and what’s next for the House’s most controversial new member

A New York Republican faces intense scrutiny after making up just about every aspect of his past before being elected to the House.

George Santos now faces possible federal and state investigations, not to mention a slew of calls for his resignation.

John Bowden dives deeper into this bizarre story for The Independent:

John Bowden28 December 2022 22:50

1672264079 Kari Lake ordered to pay $33,000 in witness fees after her efforts to reverse her election defeat fail

Kari Lakes’ legal challenge to overturn the results of the Arizona gubernatorial race is now truly dead, after suffering an initial defeat in which most of the charges she alleged were thrown out .

And now all the Republican gubernatorial candidate has to show for her efforts is a judge’s bill for tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees.

John Bowden has more to say about the eventual defeat of the Trump-backed electoral conspirator who nearly became Arizona’s next top leader:

John BowdenDecember 28, 2022 9:47 PM

1672259766ICYMI: Trump marks Christmas Day with furious rant claiming US is dying from within

Donald Trump’s Christmas morning message to his supporters was one of dire warnings and furious condemnations from his haters, so, just another day on Truth Social for the former president.

The ex-president noted the bitter cold that much of the country is experiencing this Christmas and blamed his political enemies for destroying American society and, in particular, for not doing more to curb illegal immigration to the southern border.

John BowdenDecember 28, 2022 8:36 PM

1672256691Georgia official believed Trump was threatening him with violence in call demanding he find 11,780 votes

A Georgia election official told the House committee on Jan. 6 he believed Donald Trump was threatening him with physical violence if he couldn’t muster enough votes to topple Joe Bidens in the 2020 presidential election. .

The startling revelation was contained in a new trove of witness transcripts released Tuesday by the select committee of its investigation into the violent insurrection at the US Capitol.

John Bowden28 December 2022 19:44

