Britain ends year upside down Queen’s death, Prime Minister’s roulette wheel with energy crisis and economic woes

The United Kingdom concludes a historic year in which it saw the change of its monarch for the first time in 70 years while changing Prime Minister three times in three months, which left the country in an uncertain position to the approach of the New Year.

Boris Johnson started the year as prime minister but gave way to Liz Truss before Rishi Sunak took over. Britain, at this time, saw a number of problems arise across the economic spectrum that will continue to plague it in 2023.

But this year will go down as the most significant in the UK as the year Queen Elizabeth II passed away, Britain’s longest reigning monarch and the second longest reigning monarch in the world. His death touched every corner of the globe, and all eyes are now on King Charles III to see how he handles the awesome responsibility of reigning.

Between Sunak and Charles there will be a lot to do to guide Britain through a difficult time.

PRIME MINISTER’S ROULETTE

Johnson’s reputation for deflecting scandal and controversy ultimately failed him after he elevated party member Chris Pincher to the powerful role of Deputy Chief Whip despite allegations of sexual misconduct.

Facing a vote of no confidence, Johnson voluntarily resigned, prompting an incredible leadership challenge that lasted for months and was ultimately narrowed down to just two candidates: former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak, who also helped to expel Johnson with a very public resignation from his cabinet post, and then-foreign secretary Truss.

NIGEL FARAGE SAYS AMERICAN WOKE’S DISEASE HAS SPREAD TO UK, BIDEN DON’T LIKE BRITISH ALLIES MUCH

Truss prevailed, but her victory proved short-lived as she only spent 44 days in office, the shortest stint of any British prime minister in history. The rumblings of “trust” began almost as soon as he took office, prompting a humorous website to live-stream a head of lettuce to see if it would outlast the Truss government.

And lettuce won after Truss and his Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng released their mini-budget, which they said would help stimulate the economy with tax cuts that would have reduced Treasury revenue by some $54 billion.

The public and pundits rejected the plan and immediately called on Truss to step down. She eventually agreed, but ended up with the distinction as the last prime minister of Elizabeth’s reign.

Sunak won the second brief leadership challenge. His personal wealth is mainly due to his wife Akshata Murtys’ holdings in India-based IT company Infosys. His 0.93% stake in the company is worth £700million, making the couple wealthier than Elizabeth or Charles.

UK SLEEP KILLER TELLS POLICE ON VIDEO HE MURDERED PREGNANT FRIEND, 3 CHILDREN

Many have argued that Sunak’s wealth and lifestyle prevented him from understanding the problems of the common man. He also had to fend off some critics who accused him of not having the interest of “blacks, whites or Asians”. Sunak was born to Indian parents and is a practicing Hindu.

Sunak ruled quietly, causing a stir when he first announced he would not be attending the COP27 climate summit before flip-flopping due to international criticism and then for his fall budget, which was going in the exact opposite direction of the Truss plan and looking to raise taxes.

LEADER IN UKRAINE

The rotation of prime ministers has not disrupted one of the biggest initiatives undertaken by Britain this year: leading support for Ukraine.

Defense Minister Ben Wallace remained a strong supporter of Ukraine after the Russian invasion, with his ministry providing surprisingly transparent and frequent intelligence updates.

WATCH: VISITORS TO SCOTTISH SEASIDE TOWN FIND ‘THE WORLD’S SCARIEST ROAD’

Secret Intelligence Chief Richard Moore, along with his US counterpart, CIA Director William Burns, revealed over the summer that Russia may have lost at least 15,000 troops in the first few months of the invasion, a catastrophic number for what many considered a superior force before the start.

And perhaps one of the defining moments of the conflict saw Johnson marching through the streets of Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in August, just five months after the invasion began, as a show of confidence that the Ukraine had regained control of the capital and guaranteed its security.

The act drew comparisons to Churchill for the bravery and defiance Johnson displayed.

The UK continues to send armed support to Ukraine, which British politician Nigel Farage says was only possible because of Brexit, as Europe has spent weeks debating and negotiating on how to appease its various members and approve its own support program.

Britain also acted early to approve sanctions against Russia, including an asset freeze and travel bans for more than 370 people (including oligarchs). Britain would work with the United States, Europe, Canada and other allies to block Russia’s access to the SWIFT banking system, cutting Moscow off from the Western world market.

ENERGY AND ECONOMIC MALHERES

Sanctions against Russia have proven to be a double-edged sword, with Moscow drastically reducing its oil and gas deliveries to Europe and threatening to cut grain shipments, putting the world at risk of starvation.

The sudden oil supply shortage caused a scramble among Western countries to approve additional pipelines and seek additional OPEC+ production to offset losses, but the price of oil and gas continued to climb.

THE EUROPEAN GREEN ENERGY FIASCO IS A TERRIFYING WARNING FOR US THIS WINTER

With winter, the UK could be the hardest hit by rising energy prices. An International Monetary Fund [IMF] Analysis has found that the UK’s heavy reliance on gas to heat homes, along with the relatively greater inefficiency of home heating, could see Britain paying more than any European country as a cut household income.

These energy costs have also had an impact on business, with many pubs and restaurants facing increased financial pressure as they struggle to keep their doors open.

“The price is going up every day,” Lindsey Armstrong, owner of the Champs Sports Bar and Grill in the small town of Washington, northeast England, told The New York Times of his electricity contract, which will cost him $135,000 a year, a jump from the usual. cost around $30,000.

Rising energy costs and concomitant inflation have caused a number of unions to go on strike in various industries across the country, including postal workers, railroad operators, garbage collectors, paramedics and teachers.

WATCH: MAN SET BUCKINGHAM GATE ON FIRE, POLICE ATTACK HIM TO THE GROUND AS THE FIRE CONTINUES

Sunak told parliament he would “take action to protect the lives and livelihoods of the British public”, if “union leaders continue to be unreasonable”. Sunak and Labor Party leader Sir Keir Starmer sparred over the union disputes, with Sunak accusing Starmer of not “standing up for the workers”, while Starmer claimed that Sunak was “grand” and had to “solve these problems “.

ROYAL DRAMA

Elizabeth’s passing shocked the world as many saw her as a pillar, a constant presence in their lives since before they were even born. The world mourned his death, with Britain virtually shutting down for a week as some mourners lasted more than a day have the chance to honor them.

From Churchill to Truss, Queen Elizabeth II had a small but important hand in running the country, a task that fell to her son Charles. At the age of 74, King Charles III is Britain’s oldest monarch to assume the throne, with his coronation scheduled for early May next year.

BRITAIN EXPERIENCING DEVASTATING AMBULANCE, HOSPITAL BED DELAYS, NY TIMES REPORTS: NEAR-CRISIS SITUATION

But Charles had to keep his house in order after Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released a Netflix documentary in December which detailed their life together from the start of their relationship to the decision to quit their royal duties in 2020. .

The documentary caused a stir in the UK, but the second part aired with little fanfare.

Instead, it was an allegation of racism against a member of the Buckingham Palace family that attracted the most public attention.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lady Susan Hussey, lady-in-waiting to Elizabeth and godmother to Prince Williams, has resigned from her post after allegedly repeatedly asking a black woman what country she was “from”.

Buckingham Palace said it took the incident “extremely seriously” and immediately investigated.

Fox News Digital Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.