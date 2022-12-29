Flashbacks of Joe Biden’s walking fortress against Xi Jinping are stirring up the streets of Bali





Jakarta – The American presidential car recently criss-crossed the streets of Bali. The car was brought directly by the secret services during the G20 summit in Bali. The car dubbed “The Beast” was seen greeting President Joe Biden upon his arrival at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali on November 13, 2022 at 9:46 p.m. WITA. Yes, Joe Biden does not use the Genesis G80 electric car which was provided by the Indonesian government. The United States has a habit of bringing its own presidential car when traveling to other countries. PUBLICITY SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT The reason clearly takes into account the security of the American number one. For your information, this car has windows as thick as 5 inches (12.7 cm), doors as thick as 8 inches (20.32 cm) that weigh the same as commercial aircraft doors. The vehicle is made using titanium, ceramic, and bombproof plates covering the undercarriage. Its size is quite large, it is no wonder that this car weighs between 14,000 and 20,000 pounds (6 to 9 tons) and is nicknamed the “Walking Fortress”. The Beast also uses large tires that are usually installed on medium to large trucks. The tires are fitted with Kevlar and steel so they are strong when something unwanted happens. Even if there is a leak, the car can still run. Only the door of ‘The Beast’ does not have a keyhole. Opening it also requires extra energy as it is quite thick, reaching eight inches. Meanwhile, the glass is five inches thick so it can withstand bullets entering the car. It should be noted that the door to “The Beast” can only be opened by members of the Secret Service. Same with glass. The windshield of “The Beast” which can only be opened from the driver’s side is three inches high. Besides Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping also brought his own presidential car. The car Xi Jinping brought was a Hongqi with the code N701. Hongqi N701 is a luxury limousine in the land of bamboo curtain. The Chinese limousine is a relatively new development from Hongqi and debuted in Hong Kong last July. The exact name of the new limousine is not known. As with the US presidential car, the Hongqi N701 is also somewhat special. Apparently, this car is produced in only 50 copies and produced for official state duties for the next decade. As for the Hongqi N701 presidential car, its specifications are quite confidential. However, speculation is circulating that this car is equipped with a turbocharged V8 or V12 engine, the two engines previously carried by Hongqi. But what is clear, as a presidential car, the Hongqi N701 is certainly equipped with advanced security features. Watch the video “Handshake between Biden and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali“

