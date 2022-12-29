Imran Khan sees no immediate new polls





PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks with the media on December 28, 2022. Twitter

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan made another prediction regarding the general election and said he did not see any immediate new polls.

A few days ago, the former Prime Minister predicted new polls in the country by March, April 2023.

Speaking to the media, including the newly elected body of the Lahore Press Club who called him to Zaman Park on Wednesday, Imran Khan said a new issue of setting up technocratic guards was being trumpeted these days. It is said that a technocratic government is in place.

The behind-the-scenes elements must show their consent for new elections. Rather than the government in place, it is necessary that those who support it are convinced so that the elections are held soon, he added.

Imran, when asked, said he had no contact with the establishment and warned that the situation could be worrying if the next elections were held. Citing the example of Bangladesh, he says the East Pakistan debacle happened because the mandate of the winning party was not upheld.

On the occasion, the PRI leader further said that Rs 1.1 trillion corruption cases have been quashed through amendments to NAB laws. He said the PMLN and the PPP had interests outside Pakistan, not here, asking: How could we sign the Charter of the Economy with them.

He also grilled the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and said the multi-party alliance had become a parlor party.

Imran Khan once again came down hard on former Army Chief of Staff General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and said he had done a lot of harm to Pakistan which brought us closer to failure.

On a question, Imran said that the PTI had a good working relationship with General Bajwa, but the corruption of politicians was meaningless before his.

General Bajwa has done a great injustice to this country, we are close to default, he said, pointing out that Pakistan’s threat of default has risen to 90% from 5% under his government.

He added that Pakistan’s problems cannot be solved without the rule of law.

Imran congratulated the newly elected body of Lahore Press Clubs.

Meanwhile, at a press conference in Islamabad, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said the establishment had made the mistake of supporting the regime change operation in Pakistan under pressure. from the outside and that it was now a question of installing a regime of technocrats.

Fawad came down hard on the incumbents and presented them as a coterie of pranksters. He made it clear that they would never accept a government of technocrats and that steps outside the Constitution should be firmly opposed.

The establishment made the mistake of supporting the regime change operation on outside pressure and sent packing a good stable government. The institution should admit its mistake. And, this change has destroyed the political, social and economic fiber of the country, he argued.

Neither these people, he alleged, have understanding and this government is the name of making foreign visits and running their corruption affairs under an NRO. However, he pointed out that without Imran Khan, politics in Pakistan was sterile as he was a national leader.

He claimed that during the eight month government the previous dollars were not available and now gold was not available because people were buying it. He regretted that the day they decide to go to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to resign, he runs away from there. Today, the NA President asked PTI Parliamentary Party Leader Malik Amir Dogar to visit him tomorrow (Thursday) evening and then also said he was due to visit Australia the same evening.

Fawad said that all ministers, members of the National Assembly and the president of the current government go on foreign tours and that foreign trips are named after the government.

He claimed that terrorism had increased by 52%, but the government does not know, while the Taliban in Margalla Hills made a video of Parliament and said they were coming. He added that if the situation in Afghanistan escalates, it will also affect Pakistan. If you hit someone with missiles and bombs, there will be a response and not everyone is like the PTI; those who have weapons will use them.

Fawad pointed out that the United States, China, Australia and Saudi Arabia have issued travel advisories for Pakistan. Countries instructed their diplomatic staff not to visit five-star hotels while the issue of Afghanistan was not discussed in any cabinet meeting or the merged areas of former Fata were not discussed. considered.

Regarding the country’s problems, he said that Pakistan’s problems are not such that an imported technocrat can come and solve them. If a technocrat from America is brought here and he makes a tough decision, then due to public pressure he will run away.

Meanwhile, an alleged audio call between Fawad and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ close aide Zulfiqar Ahmed came to the fore on Wednesday, in which the two reportedly discussed a message hinting at the possibility of talks between the PTI and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN).

Responding to Fawad, Ahmed said he hadn’t read the long post and what should he do with it.

Send it to Suleman and tell him that politicians should talk to each other and form a cadre, he reportedly said, asking Ahmed to deliver the message to Suleman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz, about forming a cadre in following discussions between politicians.

Speaking against the use of soldiers for negotiations, Fawad said: We always watch the soldiers and keep thinking about what they are going to do.

Ask them [PMLN] what concessions they expect from the PTI, the leader of the Imran Khan-led party said, according to the purported audio call, insisting that the political parties should continue dialogue with each other rather than turn to the soldiers for intervention.

Later in the alleged call, the head of the PTI is heard telling the Prime Minister’s friend Shehbaz to even send the message to the Prime Minister. Fawad reportedly said he would share a shorter message with Ahmed to send to the prime minister. The Prime Minister’s aide, during the alleged call, told Fawad that he thought his party leader would be disqualified, to which the PTI leader said: Even if they do, it will be [a matter of] declaim. What’s the point?

After several not-so-successful attempts to pressure the ruling PDM coalition in the Center for snap elections, the PTI is now heading towards the possibility of talks with the PMLN.

Before Fawads surfaced, PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi spoke of the parties’ willingness to play a role in parliament, but said the government was not ready to make a serious commitment to this. regard. In a statement, Qureshi said the PTI was ready to play a parliamentary role, but the government was not announcing a date for general elections.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, meanwhile, said the Imran Khan project was initiated by ultra-constitutional means.

Speaking to presenter Shahzeb Khanazada on Geo News program Aaj Shahzeb Khanazada Kay Sath, the minister said that a fitna (Imran) person had been installed in politics which destroyed the country.

He added that democracy, politics and tolerance cannot progress in the country in the presence of Imran Khan, adding that the leader of the PTI daily spreads rumors and other concoctions with the sole aim of pushing the country towards instability.

He said Imran Khan should come forward and say who was talking about a technocrat setup, adding that if there was a provision in the Constitution for such a setup, it could happen.

The minister said the government or the PTI did not feel like technocrats. He said the establishment had pledged to remain neutral. He said some benches (courts) pass some remarks, adding that they cannot blame the judiciary or the establishment as an institution.

The Home Secretary said it was not appropriate to blame an institution; However, there might be a few people.

In a statement, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said people were suffering due to poor economic policies of the Imran Khan-led government which had led to extreme inflation and massive unemployment.

Marriyum said ironically that Imran had the audacity to blame those for the economic woes that gave him the national economy with a growth rate of 6.3%.

The Information Minister said it was surprising that the PTI did not dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1024899-imran-doesn-t-see-immediate-fresh-polls The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

