Prime Minister Modi’s brother leaves for Ahmedabad with family, says mother’s health stable





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother, Prahlad Modi, and members of his family, who were being treated at a hospital here after being injured in a road accident, left for Ahmedabad on Wednesday after recovering. Their return trip to Ahmedabad also came amid Modi’s mother, Hiraben (99), being hospitalized there today due to health issues, and her condition is believed to be stable. Thanking Karnataka residents, hospital staff and supporters for showing interest in him and his family, Prahlad Modi said, “I am returning to Ahmedabad with my family healed through your prayers.” He added, “You may want to know more about my mother’s health. Her health is stable and it is said that she will be released in a few days. The Prime Minister, after meeting his mother, left for Delhi … I am going to my home in Ahmedabad and will meet my mother there.” The Minister in Charge of Mysuru District, ST Somashekar was present, as the family departed for Ahmedabad. Earlier, the Modi family visited Chamundi hills to offer prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the reigning deity of Mysuru, sources said. Read also | PM Modi visits his sick mother admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law, a six-year-old grandson and his driver suffered ‘minor’ injuries when the car they were traveling in crashed near here on Tuesday, after which they were moved to JSS Hospital for treatment. The incident happened near Kadakola at around 1.30pm when their car, en route to Bandipur, crashed into the roadway. Earlier today, doctors treating the Modis in hospital said they were all “stable and in good health”, and a decision on their discharge will likely be made in consultation with the family. “They are all comfortable, have taken food and slept well. Maybe normal body pain, apart from that there are no major problems. Relevant specialists have examined them… they are stable and doing well,” JSS Hospital Medical said. Superintendent Dr Madhu CP had said PTI. Only the child had fractured left leg bones – tibia and fibula (located in the lower leg) – and was treated immediately, he said. Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency MP Pratap Simha and some other senior politicians had gone to the hospital to inquire about his condition. Mysuru Police Superintendent Seema Latkar and other senior officials had attended the scene and the hospital following the incident. A case has been registered at Mysuru South Police Station regarding the incident.

