Guilfoyle demands $60,000, White House chief burns documents, white nationalist pleads 5th





The House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, assault on the United States Capitol released a near-daily dribble of interview transcripts this week, shedding light on investigative leads large and small. , during his long investigation.

They include claims by a White House aide that President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows burned documents in his office fireplace, former Fox host Kimberly Guilfoyles is asking for charges speaking and a white nationalist advocating the Fifth Amendment in response to a question about whether women should have the right to vote.

The House committees’ investigative report, which is more than 800 pages, concluded that Trump was responsible for the riots that broke up and sought to overturn the certification of President Joe Bidens’ victory in the 2020 presidential election. The committee recommended that the Justice Department consider criminal charges against Trump.

“The central cause of January 6 was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed, according to the committee’s report. None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him.”

This report was based on the committee’s 18-month investigation and interviews with approximately 1,000 people. By noon Wednesday, transcripts of more than 100 of those interviews had been released. Here is the last one:

Trump’s White House chief of staff burned documents in a fireplace after discussing opposition to the election, his top aide testified

Trump’s former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee that her boss, Mark Meadows, burned documents in his office fireplace a dozen times in the past few weeks. Trump administration.

Hutchinson testified May 17 that Meadows, then the White House chief of staff, burned documents about once a week after the fireplace was lit for the winter.

Mark Meadows, then White House chief of staff, speaks with reporters outside the White House, October 26, 2020, in Washington. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation submitted to state prosecutors the findings of an investigation into voter fraud in Meadows, who was concurrently registered to vote in North Carolina and two other larger states. early this year. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

This included at least twice after meeting with Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), who the committee found was directly involved in an allegedly illegal plot to undo Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in the election. 2020 presidential.

The story continues

I know maybe three or four times between two and four times he had Mr. Perry in his office right before that, Hutchinson told the committee. She stressed, however, that she did not know which documents were burned or whether they were copies of original documents that had to be saved under the Presidential Archives Act.

Josh Meyer

White nationalist who dined with Trump pleads 5th over his views

Right-wing podcaster Nick Fuentes speaks during a pro-Trump march on November 14, 2020 in Washington. Former President Donald Trump dined at his Mar-a-Lago club with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and Fuentes, who embraced anti-Semitic and white supremacist rhetoric. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Nick Fuentes, the 24-year-old live streamer who espouses white supremacy views and dined in November at Mar-a-Lago with Trump and Ye the rapper formerly known as Kanye West invoked his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination in response to dozens of questions, including:

Do you believe women should have the right to vote?

Should homosexuals have full and equal protection under US law?

Do you believe in the superiority of the white race?

Are you against mixed marriage?

Is America worse off as the percentage of white people in the country declines?

Do you believe that white people are attacked in this country?

Erin Mansfield

Marjorie Taylor Greene bragged to Trump that QAnon supporters are heading for Jan. 6 rally, aide says

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene raised QAnon several times in December 2020 with then-President Donald Trump and chief of staff Mark Meadows, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee.

I remember Mark also had a few conversations about QAnon, she said, and that Trump aide Peter Navarro was also pushing the group’s conspiracy theories at White House meetings. QAnon supporters pushed the false narrative that so-called Deep State government bureaucrats stole the election from Trump.

And at one point, I sarcastically said, Oh, is this from your QAnon friends, Peter? Because Peter frequently told me about his QAnon friends, Hutchinson testified.

Greene, who had just been elected for the first time, also explained to Trump at a January 4, 2021 rally in Georgia how QAnon was traveling to Washington to attend his Stop the Steal rally two days later.

Ms. Greene came over and started telling us about QAnon and QAnon going to the rally, and she had a lot of voters who are QAnon, and they’ll all be there, Hutchinson said. And she was showing him pictures of them traveling to Washington, DC, for the rally on the 6th.

Josh Meyer

Kimberly Guilfoyle would not appear for free at the January 6 rally

Former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancee of Donald Trump Jr. and national finance chair for Trump’s re-election bid, was not going to show up for free at the Jan. 6 rally.

You’ll pay us, that’s the deal, so don’t even think about it,” she wrote to former Trump campaign aide Caroline Wren, who had raised money for the rally near the White House.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, former member of the Trump presidential campaign, leaves a meeting with the January 6 Committee at the U.S. Capitol on April 18, 2022.

You will send the funds as promised,” Guilfoyle wrote, according to texts described by investigators in transcripts released Tuesday.

Earlier: Trump Jr.’s fiancé, ex-Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, receives a subpoena on Jan. 6

Wren, however, had donors to answer to, and the whole situation was frustrating. “It’s not fair, I can’t pay you for a talk you don’t speak at and you refuse to allow me to advertise,” she replied.

Guilfoyle then says the two are done for life, citing Wren’s pleas that she’s the one who put it all together for you and is constantly watching over you, but she can’t justify to the big donor of the rally, Publix supermarket heiress Julie Fancelli, paying Guilfoyle “$60,000 to speak at an event and then you NOT speak.”

Taurus, Guilfoyle replied. And what’s more, she added, don talks.

In the end, Guilfoyle got the $60,000, according to the committee, and she gave a two-and-a-half-minute speech at the rally.

Donovan Slack

Rally organizer: “Stop the Steal” activists “snatch” the movement

Kylie Jane Kremer, executive director of Women for America First, who hosted the January 6, 2021 rally on the Ellipse near the White House, testified to her thoughts on other members of the Stop the Steal movement.

Kremer testified that she had known Ali Alexander, another activist who became associated with the Stop the Steal phrase, for more than a decade. She said she had concerns about Alexander because he was preparing to accept donations through his personal accounts, and we wanted nothing to do with that.

Kremer also spoke generally about members of the Stop the Steal movement who “really showed their true colors, were very self-centered, made money and didn’t care about the movement. “.

Erin Mansfield

Go further:

January 6 report: Trump launched plan for 10,000 troops to protect him – summary of findings

Committee findings: The Jan. 6 panel’s 18-month investigation led to criminal remands against Trump.

January 6 hearing recap :: House committee recommends DOJ prosecute Trump over Capitol attack

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: January 6 transcripts: Guilfoyle demands $60,000, White House chief burns documents

