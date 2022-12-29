Life sentence of Erdogan critic upheld by Turkish appeals court





A Turkish appeals court on Wednesday upheld the conviction of one of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main critics. Osman Kavala, a Paris-born activist and philanthropist, was sentenced in April to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of trying to overthrow the government by funding street protests in 2013. His sentencing has heightened tensions between Ankara and the West. Seven others were jailed for 18 years for helping to attempt to overthrow the government of then-prime minister Mr Erdogan during the Gezi Park rallies in Istanbul. The appeals court ruled that the April verdict “was in accordance with the law”, state news agency Anadolu reported. The case can still be appealed to the Supreme Court of Turkey. Kavala was arrested in October 2017 and the case has affected NATO member Turkey’s ties with key Western allies. He played a major role in the development of Turkish civil society before being detained. Protesters in Berlin display images of activists imprisoned by Turkey, including Osman Kavala. Getty A court acquitted and released Kavala in February 2020, but he was rearrested before returning home, accused of taking part in a failed 2016 coup attempt against Mr Erdogan. Kavala faced both sets of charges and was convicted of attempting to overthrow the government. US ‘deeply troubled’ by decision Germany demanded his immediate release and the United States said it was “deeply disturbed” by the appeals court’s decision. “His unjust conviction is incompatible with respect for human rights and the rule of law. We again call on Turkey to release Osman Kavala,” said Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US State Department. “The Turkish people deserve to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms without fear of reprisal.” Turkey has rejected a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights that demanded Kavala’s release. Updated: December 29, 2022, 06:49

