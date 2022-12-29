Jamie Raskin, Trump’s prominent enemy in the US House, has been diagnosed with cancer





WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) – Jamie Raskin, a U.S. Democratic congressman who rose to prominence overseeing former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial in the House of Representatives, has been diagnosed with cancer, a- he said Wednesday.

“After several days of testing, I was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer,” Raskin, 60, said in a statement released by his office.

“I am about to take an outpatient chemoimmunotherapy course at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. The prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment.”

Raskin, who represents part of Maryland, oversaw Trump’s impeachment by the House for “inciting insurrection,” believing he encouraged rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The election results of November 2020 were being certified by lawmakers when the Capitol came under attack after weeks of false claims by Trump that he had won the election.

The House voted to impeach the president, but he was acquitted in the Senate, with 57 senators voting to convict him, short of the 67 votes required to convict him.

Raskin also served on the January 6 Committee, which investigated the Capitol attack and Trump’s role in it.

In the next Congress, Raskin is expected to become the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. In that capacity, he will face Republicans, who are expected to launch a number of controversial investigations, including an investigation into the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

Raskin said in the statement that he expected to continue working, but was advised by doctors to minimize unnecessary exposure to contagious viruses, including COVID-19, during the treatment period.

Raskin told MSNBC in an interview later Wednesday that chemotherapy treatments were scheduled to begin this week.

Reporting by Gram Slattery in Washington; additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles Editing by Matthew Lewis and Grant McCool

Gram Slattery

Thomson Reuters

Washington-based correspondent covering campaigns and Congress. Previously posted in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Santiago, Chile, and has reported extensively throughout Latin America. Co-winner of the 2021 Reuters Journalist of the Year award in the business coverage category for a series on corruption and fraud in the oil industry. He was born in Massachusetts and graduated from Harvard College.

