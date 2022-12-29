Prime Minister Modis’ popularity key to selling food aid cut ahead of India’s election

Connect with us

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis has decided to halve food rations for the poor ahead of next year’s election and the 2024 general election is fiscally sound, but politically it all depends on the ability of the charismatic leader sell them to voters.

Subsidized food and other items are key to winning elections in India, where food aid is a legal right and more than 800 million people have received an extra 5kg of free rice or wheat in the past 28 months as COVID-19 ravaged their finances.

The free food program, however, cost the government about $47 billion, deepened the budget deficit and reduced wheat stocks in government warehouses to multi-year lows.

From January, India will end the additional 5 kg of food aid per person distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic and distribute 5 kg of free food for a year, but scaling back populist measures ahead of elections is risky.

The Modis Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party won a record victory in its home state of Gujarat this month and is expected to win the next general election by a wide margin. Analysts say the reality gives him a freer hand to impose fiscal discipline.

It’s actually, in my view, a pretty smart policy, in circumstances of budget constraints, Yamini Aiyar, head of the New Delhi Center for Policy Research think tank, said of the decision to cut the food program .

The government plans to save nearly $20 billion a year by ending the COVID free food program.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the next fiscal year on February 1. A government source said the decision to end the COVID-era free food program would reduce the burden of government subsidies by about 30% in the next fiscal year and help it rein in the budget deficit faster than planned.

The government subsidy bill on three major items, including food and fertilizer, is expected to fall to less than 4 trillion rupees ($48 billion) in the next financial year, the source said, from nearly 5.5 trillion. rupees for the current financial year which ends on March 31.

The official added that the fiscal deficit target for 2023/24 would be at least 50 basis points lower, compared to 6.4% for this financial year.

Modi trusts voters

Some economists had wanted the food program gone months ago as COVID restrictions eased. The government said last week the scheme would end in December, replaced by subsidized food under a pre-COVID law that will become free for a year.

India’s poor are guaranteed food under a decade-old law that makes it a right.

Reducing the effective food allowance per person from 10kg to 5kg is clearly non-populist, said Subhash Chandra Garg, who retired as India’s finance secretary three years ago.

But, this additional food allowance was clearly not necessary to meet caloric needs. Therefore, if you can sell the idea that the poor will get what they need to meet their real food needs, i.e. 5 kg per person for free, the negative effect can be neutralized.

Modi is known to be a master at communicating the message he wants to send to voters and is helped by the fact that there is no obvious challenger for him in the country, said Yashwant Deshmukh, founder of the CVoter Foundation polling agency.

Modis’ approval rating is around 60%, compared to around 20% for his closest competitor, Rahul Gandhi of the main opposition Congress party, according to CVoter data.

I think Modi executed the majority of his decisions through his reliability and popularity, said CVoter founder Yashwant Deshmukh, referring to measures such as the ban on high-value currencies in 2016 which caused a widespread distress, but he still won many elections easily after that.

This is because people do not doubt his intention. If the confidence had not been there, and for any other leader, it would have been difficult to end such a food program before the election.

But top BJP leader and former minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the decision to cut food aid should not be tied to elections or politics.

It started when COVID was around. In the government of Narendra Modis, inclusion and empowerment of the poor are important elements, he said.

Food subsidies

Elections are scheduled in nine states in 2023 before national polls a year later. In the last general election, a free housing and cooking gas program for the poor helped the BJP defeat Congress.

Changes to food aid will mean that total government subsidies on food, fertilizer and fuel will fall by 30% to less than 4 trillion rupees ($48.27 billion) in the next financial year, two government sources said.

One of the sources expects the government to cut the budget deficit by at least 50 basis points to 5.9% of GDP in the fiscal year starting April 1. 3.2 trillion in the current year.

Pronab Sen, India’s former chief statistician, said if the COVID food program had been extended, government warehouses would have run out of grain closer to the general election.

It would have been much more damaging to have to stop him in 2024, Sen said.

