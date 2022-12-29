Getting closer to Taiwan: The Tribune India

G Parthasarathy

Chancellor, Jammu Central University and former High Commissioner to Pakistan

Tensions on India’s eastern borders have erupted again recently over Chinese moves near the strategic monastery town of Tawang, located south of the McMahon Line in Arunachal Pradesh. While Tawang was captured by China during the 1962 conflict, he retired after the war ended. The Chinese withdrawal was first seen as recognition of Beijing’s de facto acceptance of the McMahon Line as its eastern borders with India. But later events, such as China’s intrusion into the Sumdorong Chu Valley on the Tawang border in 1986, signaled that China was ready to challenge the status quo. Current border tensions in Ladakh have occurred in areas adjacent to Tawang.

Like Japan and South Korea, India must develop a strong electronics industry if it is to succeed in becoming a hub of modern industrial production.

Optimistic beliefs about improving relations with China have been shattered since Xi Jinping assumed the presidency in 2014, despite the warm welcome he received in India from Prime Minister Modi. . China has, in fact, shown growing hostility towards India. Recent displays of hostility were unprecedented moves to seize Indian territory in Ladakh, which faced strong Indian resistance. As long as there is a ceasefire in Ladakh, China remains in possession of Indian territory. India is now facing Chinese attempts to intrude into Arunachal Pradesh.

India and China had reached agreement on guiding principles for reaching a “comprehensive settlement” to resolve disputes over the border issue on April 1, 2005. The two nations agreed that: “both sides should, in a spirit of mutual respect and mutual understanding, make adjustments to their respective positions on the question of delimitation, so as to arrive at a comprehensive settlement of the question of delimitation The border should be along natural geographical features well-defined and easily identifiable to be mutually agreed upon by both parties.However, it is highly doubtful that such a settlement can now be reached with China, which has land and sea border disputes with virtually all of its neighbours.

In dealing with China today, one must bear in mind that President Xi Jinping is vindictive in his dealings with his adversaries, whether domestic or foreign. The use of force to control its self-proclaimed maritime borders is a hallmark of Chinese security policy. The world was shocked by how Xi Jinping publicly humiliated his predecessor, Hu Jintao, at the recent Chinese Communist Party conference. While the differences between the most prominent members of the ruling dispensation in China are quite natural, senior leaders are treated with respect after leaving office. Hu Jintao was forced to quit the party by security personnel, under the cold gaze of Xi Jinping. Reformist Prime Minister Li Keqiang was replaced – at the end of his mandate – by a friend of Xi Jinping, Li Qiang.

Xi Jinping seems ready to continue with his current policy on India. Indian Territory “salami slicing” in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh is likely to continue. While India has made tremendous efforts over the past two decades to improve road communications in border areas with China, there is still much to be done. More importantly, it remains to be seen whether Xi Jinping will attend the G20 summit to be hosted by India next year.

It is clear that New Delhi has been avoidably overcautious in building stronger trade ties with Taiwan. It has become apparent over the past two decades that India needs to develop a strong electronics industry, like Japan and South Korea, if it is to succeed in becoming a hub of modern industrial production and building a base credible for the design, development and production of critical semiconductors and computer chips. However, the Modi government has now resolved to press forward with determination in building India’s own modern electronics industry in cooperation with Taiwan, undeterred by apprehensions of the Chinese reaction to such cooperation. .

India has now officially announced that the Vedanta Group of Industries will soon lay the foundation stone for the development of the vital semiconductor industry in Gujarat. The initial investment in the project will be $20 billion. Vedanta Resources, in partnership with Taiwanese telecommunications giant, FOXCONN, has indicated that construction work in Gujarat will begin soon and production is expected to start in 2024. This would open the door for the establishment of the Indian electronics industry through the country. There are currently signs of interest in special groups of electronics industries in states like Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. The electronics industry will complement India’s thriving IT industry. It would be up to New Delhi to see that the growth of the electronics industry spreads widely across the country.

It is important to note that China no longer remains an exclusive partner for the development of electronics industries on a global scale. Apple is moving out of China to shift production of iPhones to India, while also working on iPads and HomePod mini devices in Vietnam.

China also no longer seems poised to remain the premier haven for American businesses, more than four decades after Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping’s historic visit to Washington. Much will depend on how US policies on investment in high-tech industries are implemented in India.

It also remains to be seen how Xi Jinping will succeed in lifting China out of the misery its people are facing in the face of the coronavirus.