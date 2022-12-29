ISI’s potential should be used to establish accountability: Imran Khan





PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the potential of the Inter-Service Intelligence Agency (ISI) should be used to ensure accountability and the rule of law in the country, according to an article in The News International, a Pakistani publication.

The report said: “In an interview with a private television channel, Khan said that the army was the only organized and disciplined institution in the country and that it depended on one man. He said that one man could cause disaster, as has happened in the past eight months because of a decision, but he could also use the power of the ISI to uplift the country by employing it against powerful thieves involved in the money laundering, instead of using it for political engineering.”

The former prime minister, while citing the Hudaibya Paper Mills case or fake accounts, accused PML(N) leader Nawaz Sharif, his brother and prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and former president Asif Zardari of money laundering. ‘money.

The report quotes Khan as alleging that the corrupt elite in Pakistan is making money and sending it abroad in dollars.

“If the ISI, which is the most organized institution, controls it (money laundering), the country will rise again,” Imran said in the report.

Furthermore, according to the report, Khan said that Pakistan’s economy has been destroyed by the ruling government and he has also failed to protect the lives and property of the country’s citizens.

Khan said that just eight months ago during his tenure as prime minister, terrorism had been rooted out and the country was economically stable.

Terrorist incidents have now increased by up to 52%, according to the report citing Imran.

He added that the PTI government made the country a tourist hub, but has since been hit by a new wave of terrorism.

“He said it was criminal negligence to leave national security in the hands of ‘politically immature’ leaders. He added that the PTI was monitoring the situation closely and would resist any move that caused problems. to the nation,” read The News International Report.

According to the same report, Khan reiterated the demand for new elections instead of pushing the country towards further destruction.

The PTI leader accused the government of failing to deal with terrorism after failing on the economic front.

