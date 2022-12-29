8 Other Things We Learned From State Newspapers

By David McCullagh, Justin McCarthy and Fiachra Cionnaith

Boris’ Tortured Diatribe

In an effort to understand the mindset of British journalists covering Northern Ireland after the collapse of the IRA ceasefire in 1996, officials from the Foreign Office held a series of conversations with London journalists and opinion editors from left and right. newspapers. One of them was future British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spoke by telephone with Colin Wrafter, press and information officer at the Irish Embassy in London. The following day, Johnson wrote what was described as a “tortured rant” in The Daily Telegraph. The conversation had a “slightly surreal touch” according to Mr Wrafter, as it took place as the press secretary stood in the street outside a “refreshment spot”. Johnson has argued for a “hard-boiled egg approach” to the IRA. “Let them use the bomb and the bullet, and eventually we’ll beat them,” he reportedly said. Mr. Wrafter pointed out that a hard-boiled-egg approach could only lead to broken heads.

Implicit in Johnson’s argument, Wrafter reported, was the message “let the nationalists go to hell”, and the future prime minister made the baseless argument that the IRA was, in 1994, on the brink of defeat.

One of Johnson’s colleagues at the Telegraph, George Jones, who the department said had “recently written a report or two on Anglo-Irish matters which have tarnished his reputation for objectivity” also spoke with Mr. Drafter. He told the Irish official that he had appeared on Pat Kenny’s radio show that morning and that he and Mr Kenny had a clear difference of opinion on what governments should do in the wake of the bomb of Canary Wharf. The exchange prompted the reporter to ask Mr. Wrafter the question “Is Pat Kenny a Republican?”.

Drinks are at the RUC

Tensions between Republicans in Northern Ireland and the police were temporarily eased when the RUC bought Christmas drinks for locals at a pub in the predominantly nationalist town of Pomeroy.

Sinn Fins Francie Molloy informed government officials of problematic British Army and RUC activities in parts of East Tyrone and South Armagh in early 1995. The raids carried out at the Nationalists’ homes by the RUC had alarmed. The worries, he said, continued despite efforts by some elements of the RUC to engage in Christmas cheer, which extended to buying drinks for the surprise clientele of a pub in Pomeroy.

While it’s clear some customers had their differences with the RUC, Molloy said “the drinks were consumed”.

F1 plan for Dublin city center stuck on starting grid

Dublins North Inner City didn’t have the yachts or millionaires of Monaco, but in 1992 it set out to emulate one of the most prestigious and glamorous motor races in the world. An ambitious proposal to bring Formula 1 racing to Dublin has been put forward by the Liffey Trust, a charity working in the area. He suggested building a 2.3-mile street circuit similar to the Monaco Grand Prix. The charity’s founder, Dr Samus McDermott, claimed a successful bid would bring in $30 million each year to the Irish economy and attract at least 30,000 additional tourists to the area. The proposal and a feasibility report were sent to Taoiseach Albert Reynolds, with a claim that it would create 200 jobs for young people in Dublin city

He said the pits used for Formula 1, which would be permanent structures, could be used for off-season business projects, and the provision of permanent go-kart tracks would be part of the plan, adding that “young people in the inside the city will identify with this type of project.”

However, the plan never left the starting grid, depriving the people of Dublin of the chance to see Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna hurtling through the streets of the northern city

Christ of the Andes

A proposal to commission a sculpture made of molten weapons was considered by officials in 1998. The suggestion came from Green Party member Eugene OShea, a participant in the Peace and Reconciliation Forum at Dublin Castle; it was later taken over by Sinn Fin’s Mitchel McLaughlin. The idea was to imitate the Christ of the Andes sculpture, which celebrated peace between Chile and Peru, and it was widely believed to have been made from melted down war cannons. In a memo to Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, his adviser Martin Mansergh said the proposal for a similar sculpture on this island was not rejected by David Trimbles’ office, although he admitted everyone was “suspicious ” about the suggestion. The original Christ the Redeemer of the Andes was unveiled in 1904, placed over 3,800 meters above sea level on the border between Chile and Peru as a symbol of peace between the two countries.

Mary Robinson gave as a gift a volume on the Book of Kells,

and which was also in a local garbage can

The Presidents Gift

President Mary Robinson was left red-faced when she presented an Irish center in Liverpool with a copy of the Book of Kells to find the same book was available at a discount in the centre’s shop.

His officials later urged embassy staff to think more and do more research on the gifts to be given by the president.

Presidents’ preferences

In January 1992, President Mary Robinson’s staff gave the Foreign Office advice on her preferences when visiting abroad: she would prefer a long rest in the afternoon, rather than several short breaks during the day. ; she preferred lunches to dinners; she liked her official business to be done in the morning or by three o’clock at the latest; and she almost always decided at the last minute to take an extra suitcase on trips abroad.

Opposition to the Israeli Embassy

Foreign Secretary David Andrews faced an uphill struggle when he proposed the opening of an Israeli embassy in Dublin in 1992. Finance Minister Bertie Ahern said the costs Security bills estimated at 700,000 a year were too high given the “very serious emerging position on public spending for 1993”, while Justice Minister Padraig Flynn warned of possible terrorist attacks. , Minister of Industry and Commerce, opposed it because it could lead to a loss of trade with Arab countries, while the Ministry of Agriculture feared that it could threaten the resumption of livestock exports to Libya And Defense Minister and Tnaiste John Wilson was against it because of the continued harassment of Irish troops on UN service in Lebanon by Israel’s allies.The Israeli Embassy in Dublin finally opened in 1994.

A highly provocative act

A project to build submarines at the former Verolme shipyard in Cork was abandoned in 1992 for fear of offending China. The submarines were to be delivered to Taiwan, but the Foreign Ministry warned that China would see this as “a highly provocative act inviting retaliation”.