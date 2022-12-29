Jokowi offers social assistance to Sila market traders





Jokowi and Iriana also handed out working capital assistance to street vendors. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Iriana Jokowi reviewed traders’ activities in Pasar Sila, Bima Regency on Thursday (29/12/2022). As quoted in the Palace press release, Jokowi and Iriana arrived around 8:20 a.m. WITA at Sila market and immediately greeted traders and the public. Apart from greetings, Jokowi and Iriana also handed over working capital support (BMK) to street vendors (PKL) and direct cash support (BTL) to traders in Pasar Sila. One of the market traders, Nurinayah, conveyed Jokowi’s message to him to use the aid as additional trading capital. “(The president) said that 1.2 million rupiah should best be used for additional business capital,” he said. Nurinayah also admitted that she was happy and expressed her gratitude for the venture capital assistance that had been provided by the government. He also expressed his gratitude for the presence of Jokowi and Iriana in his hometown. “Thank you Mr. Jokowi for giving this (assistance) and for wanting to come to our village in Bima. I hope that Pak Jokowi is still healthy and with his family,” he continued. Similarly, a Bima resident who had the opportunity to take a selfie with the president, Lisa also expressed her pleasure in meeting the president. Lisa also expressed her hope for Bima’s progress. “Thank you Pak Jokowi, thank you for coming to Bima. I hope it will be better for the people of Bima and for the environment,” Lisa said. Meanwhile, another Bima resident who frequented the Sila market, Leni hopes the president can return to visit Bima. Besides, Leni also hopes that the government can pay attention to agricultural issues in Bima. “The hope as Bima people is that Bima can be seen by Pak Jokowi. Bima people need maize problem, increase the price of maize. Farmer prices need to be increased,” he said. -he declares. Jokowi and Iriana were accompanied to Sila market by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Governor of NTB Zulkieflimansyah and Regent of Bima Indah Dhamayanti Putri.

