



Former Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa influenced the then Chief Justice to favor deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan in his Bani Gala House case, a senior Prime Minister Shehbaz official has claimed Sharif. Malik Ahmad Khan, special assistant to Prime Minister Sharif, said Khan, the chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was declared “Sadiq” (truthful) and “Ameen” (honest) because Bajwa had influenced the leader at the time. Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar to favor the former prime minister in the case, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

In May 2017, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICT) declared illegal 122 properties in the Bani Gala of Islamabad, including the residence of PTI leader Imran Khan.

Malik Ahmad Khan was among the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders who have been close to the retired Pakistani army chief, according to the report.

Calling the claim rubbish and totally baseless, Nisar, however, said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) never directly or indirectly influenced his decisions.

The former Chief Justice said that the whole area of ​​Bani Gala in the capital Islamabad had been built illegally and the case was about regularizing all properties in the area.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, also rejecting Malik Ahmad Khan’s claim, said Bajwa controlling the CJP was a serious allegation.

He demanded that the clerk of the Supreme Court take cognizance of the claims. On the regularization of the cricketer-turned-politician’s Bani Gala residence, Chaudhry said that the PTI chairman had built his house in the area when there were no rules regulating such constructions.

He explained that the supreme court hearing the case had ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to establish rules to regulate construction in the Banigala area.

A source close to Bajwa said the former army chief never contacted Nisar or the judiciary in the matter.

However, he alleged that a key intelligence officer saved 70-year-old Khan from disqualification.

Malik Ahmad Khan, in a recent TV talk show, claimed that Bajwa, who retired on November 29, gave Khan a National Reconciliation Order (NRO).

Asked about the nature of the alleged NRO, he said Khan should come forward and say under oath that he had not received the NRO in the Bani Gala residence case when heard by Saqib.

The National Reconciliation Order (NRO) was a controversial order issued by former President General Pervez Musharraf in 2007 to grant amnesty to politicians, political workers and bureaucrats accused of corruption, money laundering and of murder.

It was, however, declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2009.

Malik claimed to have all the evidence on how and when it happened, who was involved and who messaged whom, according to the report.

