January 6 Committee withdraws Trump subpoena – Rolling Stone





As the committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot wraps up, lawmakers ran out of time to get Trump’s records

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has withdrawn the subpoena it issued to former President Donald Trump, as the investigation winds down and Republicans are expected to take over the chamber in January.

“In light of the impending completion of our investigation, the select committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena,” said Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat and committee chair, in a letter to the attorney for Trump Wednesday, CNN. reports.

“Therefore, by this letter, I formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply with or produce documents in response to said subpoena,” he said. continued Thompson. Tendency

In October, the committee subpoenaed Trump for documents related to the investigation, including phone records from January 6; communications with members of Congress from December 18 to January 6 regarding the 2020 elections; and any communication with many of the key figures in the effort to overturn the election, including Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon and others.

In response, the former president sued the Jan. 6 special committee in an attempt to block the subpoena. With the committee set to disband when the new Congress takes office on Jan. 3, lawmakers ran out of time to get Trump’s records. The panel also withdrew its subpoenas for other witnesses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/jan-6-committee-withdraws-trump-subpoena-1234653848/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos