PUPR Ministry





Sumbawa – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono inaugurated Beringin Sila Dam, located in Motong Village, Utan District, Sumbawa Regency, Sumbawa Province West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), Thursday (2022-12-29). President Jokowi said Banyan Sila Dam was the 34th dam inaugurated 8 years ago. “For NTB Province there are six dams, this is the fourth dam. There are two more, God willing, which will be completed next year,” the president said. The President advised the public, the regional government and the central government to be able to optimize the use of the Beringin Sila Dam mainly for water security and food security. President Jokowi said the dam, which was built with a budget of 1.7 trillion rupees, with an inundation area of ​​126 hectares (ha) will irrigate about 3,500 hectares of paddy fields. “We hope that in Sumbawa Regency, especially those who could harvest once, later farmers can harvest 2 or even 3 times. Our hope is that agricultural productivity in NTB can increase significantly with the large budget of development. So there is a real return or benefit,” the president said. PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said the construction of the Beringin Sila dam aims to optimize the supply of irrigation and raw water needs, especially in areas of Utan and Buer districts, in the regency of Sumbawa. “The key to NTB’s development is water availability. With continuous water supply from dams, farmers who previously only planted one crop per year can increase it to 2-3 plantings,” said Minister Basuki. The Director General of Water Resources at the Ministry of PUPR, Jarot Widyoko, said that in addition to operating the Beringin Sila Dam for irrigation, it also produces raw water of 76 litres/second for the regency of Sumbawa. “In addition, it is also useful for a 1.4 MW micro hydropower plant (PLTM), a reduction in flooding of 85 m3/second, or about 32.7%, as well as potential as a tourist site. “, Jarot said. According to Hendra Ahyadi, head of the Nusa Tenggara River Basin Center (BWS), the Beringin Sila Dam has been equipped with a clean water treatment plant (IPA) with a capacity of 40 litres/second with a 600 m3 tank. “In addition, there is also a 35 KW solar power plant (PLTS) which is used for the operation of the dam as an alternative to the PLN. This dam is also the first to use the technology to open and close valves remotely with a Internet network,” says Hendra. Construction of Banyan Sila Dam was carried out in two lots where Lot I was carried out by PT Brantas Abipraya – PT. Mina (KSO), while Package II by PT Nindya Karya PT. Lestari (KSO) and supervision done by PT Indra Karya PT. Tuah Karya Bina (KSO). Also present at the inauguration were Director General of Water Resources, Ministry of PUPR Jarot Widyoko, Expert from the Office of the Minister of PUPR for Technology, Industry and Environment Endra S. Atmawidjaja, Director of Dams and of Lakes at General Directorate of Water Resources Airlangga Mardjono, Head of Nusa Tenggara River Area (BWS) Center I Hendra Ahyadi, Senior Manager of PT Brantas Abipraya Sugeng Rochadi and Production Manager of PT. Nindya Karya Firmansyah. (Jay) Public Communications Office PUPR Ministry Facebook: Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing Twitter: @kemenpu Instagram: kemenpupr Youtube: kemenpu #PUPRSigapMembangunNegeri Was the information above helpful enough?

