Joe Biden reportedly had trouble ‘trusting’ some of his Secret Service details who were Donald Trump supporters

What was it like for Joe Biden to enter the White House after the January 6, 2021 insurrection and Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen election? Well, that seems to be anything but easy, especially when it comes to a few US Secret Service agents, who have made it clear that they are supporters of the former president.

A new book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Bidens White House by Chris Whipple, alleges that Joe Biden has trust issues with several members of his security detail. A bigger issue was Bidens’ discomfort with his Secret Service detail; some of them were MAGA supporters. He didn’t trust them, Whipple wrote in an excerpt obtained by The Hill.

Joe Biden was used to a small group of Secret Service agents when he was vice president under Barack Obama’s administration and suddenly felt like he was surrounded by people on the Trump train, according to Whipple. The feeling was that the Secret Service is full of white Southern ex-cops who tend to be deeply conservative. The author wrote, Surrounded by a new phalanx of strangers, Biden couldn’t help but wonder, Do these people really want me here?

His concerns were well-founded because in July 2022, it was revealed that the Secret Service had deleted a large portion of text messages sent over a two-day period regarding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to the Department’s inspector general. of Homeland Security. This left Joe Biden feeling that the Secret Service had appeared both incompetent and politicized. The agency’s motto is to be trustworthy and trustworthy and an agent’s political affiliation is never supposed to come into play in the job of serving and protecting a president, but it appears Joe Biden had valid concerns.

