The idea of ​​technocratic government frightens the nerves of the PTI





LAHORE:

Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed his “afraid” at talk of setting up a technocratic government in the country, saying he did not see new elections taking place anytime soon. anytime soon, and noted that “the people pulling the strings behind the scenes had to get along”. rather than the government to organize the polls.

The PTI chief’s remarks came after former FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi, in an interview with a private news channel on Tuesday, claimed that talks were underway regarding the installation of a “government interim” – made up of experts – which could replace the existing configuration of the PML-N coalition given the current economic turmoil.

Imran’s recent statement appears to be a “rollback” from his current stance in which he maintained that he saw elections held in March and April next year, and also ordered his party to prepare to campaign across the country.

Addressing a delegation of newly elected leaders from the Lahore Press Club on Wednesday, the PTI President said that for the elections to take place, the people pulling the strings behind the scenes must agree rather than the government to organize the polls.

“The results will not be good if some kind of political engineering is done during the elections,” he warned and added that the mandate of the largest party in what was then East Pakistan (Bangladesh) will not had not been recognized in 1970.

The former prime minister said he was not in touch with the establishment at the moment and castigated the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for becoming a “parlor party”.

He once again censured the former army chief, General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and held him responsible for the current economic crises in the country.

“General (Retired) Bajwa has done a great injustice to this country. Our government had a good working relationship with him, but corrupt politicians didn’t matter to him,” he added.

Asked about dialogue with the government, Imran said that the interests of the PML-N and the PPP were abroad and did not align with Pakistan.

“When the interests of the two families – Sharifs and Zardaris – do not align with Pakistan, how can we agree a democracy charter with them,” he asked. Imran said corruption cases worth Rs 1.1 trillion against the current rulers have been cleared. by amending the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Act.

“Pakistan’s problems cannot be solved without establishing the rule of law,” he said.

Regarding the country’s economic situation, he said that Pakistan was on the brink of default. “During our government’s tenure, the risk of default was only 6% and has risen to 90% now,” he added.

“The country’s problems cannot be solved without the establishment of the rule of law.” PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhary also expressed similar concern, saying his party would not accept the idea of ​​forming a technocratic government in the country and would strongly resist it.

“We will totally condemn [the idea of] a technocratic government. We will totally condemn the withdrawal of the Constitution. In no case is a system beyond the Constitution acceptable to us. Political parties should also focus on this,” he said in a media interview in Islamabad.

The PTI leader called the idea of ​​replacing the government with a technocratic setup “crazy”, adding that the political crisis was “more serious” than economic crises.

“Such schemes are devised against the interests of the country just to prevent Imran Khan from regaining power,” he said.

Speaking hypothetically, he noted, “You’re going to import a technocrat from the United States and sit him here; he will make a decision [then] there will be criticism [and] rallies against it, [after which] he will leave his shoes here and run away.

Fawad stressed that general elections were the “best solution”, saying that if the government falls, the Constitution has a solution.

He observed that it was a “simple matter” as the Constitution provided a “clearly and precisely written political skeleton for Pakistan”.

The PTI stalwart argued that the idea of ​​“importing a technocrat from the United States or elsewhere” was the result of “the failure of [Prime Minister] government of Shehbaz Sharif”.

Meanwhile, the PTI President has tasked former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to ensure attendance of the 178 members of the provincial assembly for a joint session of the PTI and PML-Q parliamentary parties.

He said he had already ordered PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi to ensure the availability of his party’s 10 MPAs.

The meeting of the joint parliamentary parties is to be held on January 2. It will set out a strategy for the success of the Chief Minister’s vote of confidence and the date of the session of the assembly at which the vote will take place.

Separately, while speaking to the media, former Federal Minister and General Secretary of PTI Central Punjab, Hammad Azhar said that the economy could be put back on track by taking the right decisions and ensuring the political stability of the country.

He noted that a “blue-eyed lot” had been imposed on the country through a “planned conspiracy”.

“The PDM taxation experiment has failed badly,” he said.

He said that the “fear of defeat” had forced the PDM leaders to “escape even the councilor elections in the capital”.

“‘Imported leaders’ have no strategy to deal with the current economic chaos,” Hammad said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2393143/imran-doesnt-see-elections-happening-anytime-soon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

