Jokowi runs a residential area for victims of Cyclone Seroja in NTB





We expect it to become a nice residential complex, which in my opinion is certainly much better than the old one Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana Jokowi on Thursday reviewed and inaugurated a permanent residence for victims of Tropical Cyclone Seroja in Tambe Village, Bolo Sub-District, Bima District , West Nusa Tenggara Province (NTB). The head of state expected the residence to become a more comfortable and better place to live for everyone. “We expect it to become a beautiful residential complex, which I think is significantly better than the old one,” Jokowi said in a video uploaded to the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account on Thursday. The Head of State noted that the government built the place for relocation purposes following the tropical cyclone that hit the area in April 2021 and damaged many houses. The residential area was built at a new location away from the riverbanks. There were 185 houses in the regency of Bima and 107 houses in the district of Dompu, all ready to be inhabited. On the same occasion, he also handed over land ownership certificates to the beneficiaries of permanent housing. The residence has been equipped with various public facilities that can support people’s daily activities, he noted. “Along with the public amenities that you also saw, there is a mosque, Alhamdulillah, and there are other public amenities,” he pointed out. On another occasion, the Director General of Housing at the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, Iwan Suprijanto, said that the construction has adopted Type 36 Simple Instant Healthy Housing (RISHA) technology, and has been built on an area of ​​108 square meters. . Construction started in May 2021 and will be completed in March 2022, with the total project cost reaching Rs 57.3 billion. “People have been living here since the beginning of 2022, and we hope this effort can help those who have been affected, so they can live somewhere safer and more appropriate,” he remarked. Related News: Minister hands over eight homes to victims of Tropical Cyclone Seroja

