Donald Trump: Donald Trump’s 2015-2021 tax returns to be released by US House committee





The tax returns of Donald Trump, former US President, will be made public on Friday, December 28. Returning tax documents are expected to include records of returns he filed from 2015 to 2021, covering the presidency and pre-presidency period.

A spokesperson for the US House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee released the information of the long-awaited news. Democrats have obtained Donald Trump’s tax return papers after the investigation and a lengthy court battle. The case reached the United States Supreme Court, where the decision was made in favor of the investigating committee.

The investigating committee obtained the documents last month. He released a report that says Donald Trump was not audited for three years during his four-year presidency by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), breaking IRS rules.

The committee said it did not release the return records last week because the document contains sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, bank account numbers and PIN codes. The committee is set to release all returns information this Friday after redacting sensitive information. Donald Trump’s 10 Most Controversial StatementsDonald Trump’s 10 Most Controversial Statements

From reality TV star to 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump has experienced an exponential rise. He made headlines for his outspoken and often controversial speeches.

Air pollution in India

“Look at China, how dirty it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. It’s dirty. The air is dirty. I left the Paris Agreement because we had to withdraw billions of dollars and we were treated very unfairly.”

Calling Mexicans criminals in the 2015 presidential candidacy

“When Mexico sends its people, they don’t send their best. They don’t send you. They don’t send you. They send people who have a lot of problems, and they bring those problems with us. “They bring drugs. They bring crime. They’re rapists. And some, I guess, are good people.”

On the elections in 2020

“We’re BIG, but they’re trying to STEAL the election. We’ll never let them. Votes can’t be cast after the polls close!”

On the environment in 2019

“I am an environmentalist. A lot of people don’t understand this. I think I know more about the environment than most people.

Last week, the committee reported that Donald Trump paid $1.1 million in federal income taxes in his first three years in office, but only paid $0 in 2020 as his income dwindled. . Trump did not publicly declare his tax return during his campaign for the presidency. Remarkably, he is the first presidential candidate to refuse to publicly declare his tax returns.

The investigating committee voted 24 to 16 on the release of Trump’s tax returns last Tuesday. Democrats say making the returns public is necessary to understand the full context of their report. The committee’s report also includes legislation that would mandate IRS vetting of the president.

FAQ: What is Donald Trump’s net worth? Donald Trump’s net worth is $3.2 billion, according to Forbes. What is the most important source of Donald Trump’s wealth? New York City real estate, worth $880 million, is the biggest source of Donald Trump’s wealth.

