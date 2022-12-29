Endorsement of government ‘backers’ crucial for snap polls: Imran Khan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses his supporters during a rally at Liberty Chowk in Lahore on October 28, 2022. Online

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Wednesday that rather than endorsing the coalition leaders, it is imperative that the powers “supporting” them are ready to hold early elections.

In conversation with reporters in Lahore, the PTI leader said he did not expect any polls to be conducted anytime soon and claimed that a technocratic government was under consideration.

“I don’t see an election taking place now. There is hearsay about the establishment of a technocratic government,” said the PTI leader, who was removed from his post as prime minister by a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly in April this year.

For the past few months, Khan has demanded snap polls. His stance intensified after his party’s “Haqeeqi Azadi” march ended last month and he announced that the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies would be dissolved.

However, PTI members from the national and provincial assemblies have yet to process their resignations.

Meanwhile, Khan expects the establishment to play a role in the conduct of the general election, but also claims he is not in touch with them.

“There is no contact with the establishment at the moment,” added the ousted prime minister.

Warning against any political engineering in the next general election, citing the example of Bangladesh, former East Pakistan, the former prime minister said: “If political engineering is attempted in the next general election, the results will not be not good”.

He added: “The mandate of the largest party in East Pakistan has not been accepted,” Khan said, warning of dire consequences if his party’s mandate was compromised.

Coming back to his stance on the former Army Chief of Staff, General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and his policies impacting the country’s economy, the PTI Chairman said the former -COAS had done “a great injustice” to Pakistan.

“General Bajwa has done a great injustice to this country, we are close to default,” he said, pointing out that Pakistan’s default threat has risen to 90% from 5% under his government.

Khan added that while his government’s relationship with the former army chief was “good”, the former COAS’ stance on corrupting politicians is something he is not happy with.

“According to General Bajwa, the corruption of politicians made no sense. By amending [National Accountability Bureau] NAB rules, corruption cases worth Rs 1.1 trillion were dismissed,” Khan said.

Last week, the former prime minister claimed that (retired) General Bajwa had “reached” an agreement with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah.

Attacking the coalition government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the former prime minister declared: “The PDM has become a parlor party only”.

He reiterated that the interests of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the PPP are overseas.

“If the interests of the two families are not in Pakistan, then how can we attempt the economy charter with them,” Khan said, pointing out that the country is under the rule of the “qabza” (occupier) group where the law of the jungle exists.

He added that Pakistan’s problems cannot be solved without the establishment of the rule of law.

