Erdogan’s failed rapprochement with Syria | Fadel Manasfa

In a phone call with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara will not set a timetable for its operations in Syria and its war on terror will continue unhindered .

The phone call came a week after Turkish forces targeted strongholds of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Syria in response to the deadly bombing of the Istiklal Street in Istanbul last November. It also came after Recep Tayyip Erdogan failed to persuade Bashar al-Assad to reconcile, as Assad saw no benefit to him at present.

The Syrian president rejected Erdogan’s outstretched hand. Ankara’s stated goal was to overcome past differences and prepare the ground for new relations, just as it did with its enemies of yesterday, and I mean here Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in what has been dubbed smooth diplomacy.

With this rejection, Ankara missed an opportunity to receive a Syrian authorization that would have been a green light to launch its military operation in northern Syria, without being accused of violating the sovereignty of another country. Turkey actually wants to kill two birds with one stone: maintain strong relations with Russia, which has a military presence in Syria, and come to terms with a regime it says has clearly gained the upper hand over the 2011 uprising. .

Syria’s official news agency, SANA, chose this particular moment to publish an article on the 83rd anniversary of Turkey’s occupation of the so-called Iskenderun district, a geographical area under Turkish rule today. Syrian media had avoided reporting on the issue when Syrian-Turkish relations were at their best.

The story of SANA, which comes amid Ankara’s attempts to end its dispute with Damascus, clearly shows that Syria wants to seize the current opportunity to put the Iskenderun issue on the agenda of any future discussion within the framework of its normalization conditions with Turkey. .

Although he failed in his leadership of the country and was unable to end the corruption that plagues his officials, thus fueling the fires of the popular uprising against his rule, Assad is a man who reads developments wisely and changes position pragmatically if necessary.

Perhaps his decision not to move towards a return to the Arab League stemmed from his conviction that this return would not have brought any gain to Syria and above all would not have earned it international or regional legitimacy. On the contrary, it would have pushed him to accept the diktats of the Gulf which would have jeopardized his close relations with Iran, which is an unacceptable option for the regime. This is so for many reasons, including Syria’s regard for Iran’s position regarding the events of 2011 and its military support, which helped save the regime in Damascus when many of its friends denied it a help.

With Turkey, Assad also follows a pragmatic line. He is fully aware that Turkey must pursue a policy of rapprochement with Damascus to get rid of the Kurds in northern Syria and ensure control of the Turkish armed forces on the common border of the two countries. This would make Erdogan a service that Assad does not want to provide for free. The Syrian president knows full well that there are interests at stake for Turkey in the search for a rapprochement with Damascus. He wants to stabilize his borders and tighten the screw on the Kurds, in addition to being relieved of the burden of Syrian refugees. But accepting the return of these refugees to their countries of origin will come at a high price for Assad, as his regime flounders under the pressure of economic and energy problems.

Erdogan could have used some economic incentives to show Syria’s goodwill and the benefits it could derive from reconciliation. He could have announced Ankara’s willingness to sponsor a conference on the reconstruction of Syria or shut down media outlets based in Turkey that disturb Assad and his regime. He could even have postponed the military operation he seeks to carry out in northern Syria, until his rapprochement with Damascus becomes a reality.

Turkish diplomacy was somewhat rushed when it reached out directly to the Russians on the situation in Syria, thinking that the solution would come from Moscow and not from Damascus, and that Assad would agree to meet Erdogan without hesitation assuming that Syria needs Turkey more than anything. The opposite.

The opportunity is still there despite Assad’s refusal to reconcile with Erdogans Turkey. But the Turkish military operation in northern Syria must be part of a precise and rapid mission and not just a cover to violate Syrian sovereignty. The Ankara regime must also clearly define its position vis-à-vis the Syrian opposition groups, some of which are active in Turkey. Furthermore, border issues must be settled in a way that does not associate Assad with a normalization process that alters Syria’s geography in the name of Turkey’s national security. Otherwise, the rapprochement of the two regimes will remain in limbo for a long time.