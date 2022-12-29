Raffensperger: Trump attacks people, invents tricks to get what he wants





ATLANTA For weeks after the 2020 election, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger endured insults and scathing accusations from the man with the world’s biggest bullying pulpit, then President Donald Trump.

As he sought to undo his loss in Georgia, Trump spread lies about voter fraud long after the allegations were investigated and deemed insufficient. He called Raffensperger an enemy of the people. And he finally asked the secretary to find the 11,780 votes he needed to win.

During hours of testimony released Tuesday, Raffensperger detailed to congressional investigators how he tried to show Trump and others why the voter fraud allegations were false. And he shared his thoughts on why Trump refused to accept the truth.

I think somewhere in life he has this learned behavior that if he attacks people and makes stuff up and puts them down, he gets what he wants, Raffensperger told investigators.

Raffenspergers’ testimony is the latest to be released by the US House committee investigating the events leading up to the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. The panel released its final report last week and continues to release transcripts of hundreds of interviews it conducted during its investigation.

Raffensperger spoke to the committee behind closed doors in November 2021. Investigators questioned him on a range of topics, including everything from voter fraud investigations, his conversation with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and, of course, , his infamous phone call with Trump two days prior. January 6 attack.

While the interview transcript offers no shocking revelations, it does underscore the pressure Trump and his key allies exerted on Georgia’s top election official as they sought to void the election.

That pressure included letters demanding investigations from top GOP officials and the state’s Republican congressional delegation. It also included a surprise visit to the scene of a signature audit of Cobb County by Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and a call from Trump to the principal investigator of the signature audit.

In his testimony, Raffensperger recounted how he responded to each inquiry, explained the findings of each inquiry, and went through his call with Trump in detail almost sentence by sentence. Among the highlights:

Raffensperger said his deputy Gabe Sterlings’ December 2020 prediction that someone would be killed over false allegations of voter fraud proved prophetic on January 6. At least five people died as a result of the attack. A police officer suffered a stroke the following day and a Trump supporter was shot dead by police.

And I fully support the statements (Sterling) made that day. And, unfortunately, he was prophetic, Raffensperger told investigators. Because people died. And I think it’s very sad when people die for whatever reason.

Raffensperger directly linked the events of January 6 to Trump’s voter fraud lies.

Well, I think people were tricked into believing the lies that were told to them, and things got out of hand, he said. And that’s just one of those turning points in American history.

Raffensperger said Graham appeared to suggest he find ways to reject legally cast ballots during a November 2020 conversation about matching mail-in ballot signatures, a charge Graham denied. Raffensperger was not so explicit in his testimony to investigators.

He said he was uncomfortable with Graham’s questions. He said he told the senator he would get back to him after consulting with his general counsel about signature matching issues.

And we never got back to him, Raffensperger said.

The secretary reviewed his conversation with Trump in detail. Investigators walked him through each fraud allegation Trump raised in the phone call and Raffensperger’s explanation of why the allegations weren’t true.

As for Trump’s request to find 11,780 votes, the secretary said: There were not 11,780 votes to be found. We had verified each allegation. Our staff had worked overtime.

We kept going around in circles, you know, among our group in the office and saying, did we miss something? said Raffensperger. You know, what could we have forgotten? We wanted to make sure we were accurate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.columbian.com/news/2022/dec/28/raffensperger-trump-attacks-people-makes-stuff-up-to-get-what-he-wants/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos