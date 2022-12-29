Modis failures are quickly forgotten but not those of the BJPWhat 2022 taught us about Indian politics

DDid the events of 2022 change the way we view our politicians? I guess that was not the case. It’s been a hectic year but I doubt it has changed much. But yes, there have been small changes that might just amount to something bigger in 2023.

Modi and the BJP

Whatever your opinion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is no doubt that he has ensured that he will be remembered as one of the three most important politicians in India’s history post -independence. Jawaharlal Nehru (for whom Modi has no time) is still ahead, as is Indira Gandhi (who Modi may well see as a role model in some areas), but it is clear that the Prime Minister is catching up.

Modi has now reached a level where he seems to be above politics. He is treated by his admirers as a benevolent figure straight out of Hindu mythology who only has the welfare of his subjects at heart. When there are problems, they are blamed on the people around him, never on Modi himself.

It’s an enviable position for any politician and even though people keep saying it can’t last, the truth is that it has lasted much longer than anyone thought possible. Even Indira Gandhi, hailed as a devi in 1971-72, was in trouble in 1975. Not since Nehru has a prime minister managed to retain this level of public adulation for so long.

Moreover, the failures and errors of Modis are quickly forgotten. Who talks about the disaster of demonetization? His governments’ mishandling of the Delta wave of the Covid pandemic has largely faded from public memory. And anyone who questions miscalculations in India’s China policy is dismissed as working against the national interest.

However, this does not necessarily apply to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It hopes to go beyond the Hindi belt and become a truly national party. But it is clear that this strategy is in trouble. The BJP strategy worked in Assam but failed miserably in West Bengal. In the South, the BJP is not present except in Karnataka and even there its government is unpopular.

The BJP has failed to expand its influence in Punjab and even within the Hindi belt there are problems. Bihar is no longer as safe as it used to be after Nitish Kumar split. The BJP took power in Madhya Pradesh by smashing a Congress government, not by winning an election. All his attempts to break the government of Rajasthan failed. And he lost Himachal Pradesh fair and square.

It is, of course, even stronger in the states where its base is now located: Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, for example. But the idea was to win elections all over India and that didn’t always work out. In Maharashtra, he only came to power by punishing the Shiv Sena for breaking a pre-election alliance by breaking the Shiv Sena instead.

With a leader as popular as Modi, the BJP should do better to win the assembly elections.

Read also : Indira Gandhi started, now Modi, Kejriwal swallowing taxpayers money for self-promotion

The Congress

Although the year started with the personal goal of Punjab, which the Congress offered due to the incompetence of its political leaders in Delhi and a missed opportunity when it fired Prashant Kishor, the party ended the year on a happier note.

There have been three positive developments.

First, Congress finally elected a president. Mallikarjun Kharge was no one’s first choice, but early indications show Congress leaders are taking him seriously. It helps that Sonia Gandhi refuses to talk politics with those who want to appeal to her and that her children publicly show their deference to Kharge.

Second, the victory in Himachal Pradesh demonstrated that even in the Hindi belt, Congress can still win elections. It’s not that the BJP didn’t fight. Party chairman JP Nadda was actively involved in campaign planning and Modi campaigned enthusiastically. And yet Congress won.

Third, there may not be a visible electoral advantage of Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra yet, but it has helped the Congress in many ways. He completed Rahul’s cartoon as an authorized kid who goes on holiday abroad every month. He energized party workers. And he picked up the agenda of the BJP, which had managed to present the Congress as a party of crooks run by a lazy family dynasty. By reaffirming the agenda as love versus hate, the Bharat Jodo Yatra allowed Congress to try to reposition itself.

None of this is enough, of course. Weaknesses Remain: Gujarat assembly election result reminded us of how badly the Congress is being run: it squandered the advantage it gained in the 2017 assembly election .

But relative to where it started the year, Congress ended up doing better than it was.

Also Read: AAP Has Peaked. No room for two Hindutva parties in Indian politics

The AAP

It has been a mixed year for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). It started on a triumphant note by finally winning an election outside Delhi and it ended by wresting control of Delhi Municipality from the BJP.

But there were also a lot of things wrong. We sometimes forget that Arvind Kejriwal came to the public’s attention as a crusader against corruption and against a political system that protected powerful politicians. But this year, the BJP ensured that the AAP began to look like a mirror image of everything Kejriwal had once opposed.

As allegations of corruption piled up (from hawala deals to liquor policy), it was hard to avoid the irony of Kejriwal’s situation. Even if you accepted the Delhi CMs’ claim that the BJP was coaching its ministers (and I’m sure there is some merit to that claim), there was an unmistakable smell of deja vu at the towards. Kejriwal himself had first found fame throwing unsubstantiated accusations at everyone else and calling them crooks. Could the pot now call the black kettle?

Additionally, footage of Satyendra Jain getting a massage in prison and enjoying big meals helped bolster the accusation that AAP politicians were just as privileged and pampered as Kejriwal once claimed that other politicians l ‘were.

Kejriwal’s call in Delhi is based on good governance (though perhaps not in Punjab judging by recent months), but in the rest of India his party’s position is quite simple: AAP can do a better job of opposing the BJP than Congress.

So far, the AAP hasn’t really hurt the BJP. In the Gujarat elections, which Kejriwal said the AAP would win, the BJP actually increased its vote share. In the Delhi Municipality election, the BJP retained its votes. In both cases, the AAP cannibalized Congress’ share of the vote.

Judging by current performance, it will take several years for AAP to become an alternative to BJP. Until then, this will actually help the BJP by splitting the anti-BJP votes.

That suits me. But is that what Kejriwal wants? In 2019, when Congress refused to match the PAA for the Delhi election, it tweeted: At a time when the whole country wants to defeat the Modi-Shah duo, Cong helps the BJP by splitting the anti-BJP vote. Rumors say that Cong has a secret deal with the BJP.

Again: cooking pot, kettle, black, etc.

Year 2023

Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi were at their peak when the opposition was weak and splintered. When he got stronger, Gandhi was in trouble. Eventually, a united opposition forced her out of office.

There is a lesson in this. Unless the opposition pulls together, Modi will retain his place in the public imagination as the only leader that matters. And India may be eyeing many more years of Modi supremacy.

Vir Sanghvi is a print and television journalist and talk show host. He tweets at @virsanghvi. Views are personal.

(Edited by Prashant)