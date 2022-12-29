Imran ‘lacks courage’ to dissolve KP assembly: Sharjeel Memon





Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Wednesday that “Imran Khan does not have the courage to dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and he will never take the plunge in this regard.” Speaking at a press conference here, he said Imran Khan was involved in the controversy of important institutions because his sole intention was to ‘sow chaos in the country’.

“The most incompetent person came to power in a fabricated way; he used the NAB for his petty interests, undermined the Constitution and the law of the land and focused solely on money laundering and corruption,” he alleged, adding that the PTI leader was “involved in mega scandals like Malam Jabba, BRT Peshawar, exports and imports of sugar and wheat, and usurping donations for flood victims.”

“It is time to investigate these corruption cases, determine responsibility and put those involved in jail,” he said, adding that all cases against Imran Khan were open and closed cases. He also said that the national economy could recover from the current pressures, alleging Imran Khan responsible for the current state of the economy which “has failed miserably on the economic front by delaying decisions regarding

IMF, but also continued to change Finance Ministers and State Bank Governors”. “Imran Khan’s foreign policy isolated Pakistan in the world while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari worked tirelessly to improve the situation and succeeded in improving diplomatic relations with all countries,” he said. Sharjeel Memon said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivered a historic speech on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed in which he spoke about the current situation in the country, the post-flood situation and successful diplomatic steps. He said CM Sindh immediately became aware of the murder of a youth in Karachi and the police officers were arrested.

The PPP Sindh government will not make any concessions to anyone, he assured and recalled that the tragedy of Sahiwal happened during the tenure of the PTI, accusing the PTI of aiding the defendants in their acquittal. Refuting the PTI’s allegations of horse trading by the PPP for the CM Punjab competition, Sharjeel said that the PTI itself was involved in the horse trading as “Imran Khan can easily be heard in an audio admitting the trading of horses”. Sharjeel Memon also censured the head of the PTI, Ali Zaidi, and asked the following question: Did Sindh receive a single development program during the three years of Imran Khan’s tenure? He added that if Benazir Bhutto was alive, Imran Khan would never have become Prime Minister and the country would not have been pushed into a difficult situation.

There was no shortage of wheat in Sindh and sufficient stock was available to meet needs until March 2023, the information minister said, adding that Sindh was the only province in the country where the flour was supplied at 65 rupees per kg while the provincial government had given a subsidy of billions of rupees for this purpose. He said the supply of subsidized flour was secured at 1,100 locations, including mobile vans and stalls across the province, while a complaints resolution mechanism was also in place.

