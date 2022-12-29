LadBaby Claims Record-Breaking Fifth UK No. 1 Christmas – Billboard





LadBaby lands the ultimate Christmas present with ‘Food Aid’ (via BMG) earning the coveted No.1 Christmas in the UK – and doing it in record time. The charity single debuted at No. 1 on the Official Singles Chart with over 65,000 chart sales, reports the Official Charts Company, for the best-selling week of any record in 2022. Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news The husband and wife duo of Mark and Roxanne Hoyle become the first act to land five official UK Christmas No. 1 singles, beating the former mark held by the Beatles, who bagged four non-consecutive Christmas leaders in 1963 , 1964, 1965 & 1967. Previously, LadBaby ruled the Christmas charts with “We Built This City” (in 2018), “I Love Sausage Rolls” (2019), “Don’t Stop Me Eatin'” (2020) and “Sausage Rolls For Everyone” in 2021 with Ed Sheeran and Elton John. Proceeds from the single, a reinterpretation of Band Aid’s 80s classic “Do They Know It’s Christmas?”, are split equally between food bank charities The Trussell Trust and the Band Aid Trust. “It seems LadBaby only appeared yesterday with its first festive campaign four years ago, so it’s a little surreal to send warm congratulations on their fifth consecutive No. 1 Official Christmas,” comments Martin Talbot, CEO of OCC. “Securing a No. 1 Christmas is a huge achievement in itself – to do so five times, in consecutive years, is unprecedented and frankly incredible. There’s Christmas cheer to be found up and down the chart, as Wham’s “Last Christmas” (RCA) plunges 1-2, but racks up a market-leading 12.9 million streams. Meanwhile, another fundraising holiday number, Sidemen’s “Christmas Drillings,” is the highest climber, with a 41-3 rating; while Christmas favorites Mariah Carey (“All I Want For Christmas Is You” down 2-4 via Columbia), Ed Sheeran and Elton John (“Merry Christmas” down 4-5 via Atlantic) and Brenda Lee (“Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” down 5-8 via MCA) is impacting the top 10. It’s the season to be jolly, and it’s also the season for punk band The K**ts to stage a comeback with a protest song. At No. 7, “F**k The Tories” (via Tactical Voting) is the highest new entry on the chart, released Dec. 23. This is the English act’s third consecutive Christmas top 10, following “Boris Johnson Is Still AF* *king C**t” in 2021 and “Boris Johnson Is Still AF**king C**t” in 2020 , both peaking at No. 5. The crown of Christmas albums belongs to Taylor Swift, whose 2022 hit Midnights (EMI) raises 3-1 on the Official cardwith more than 17,000 map units, according to the OCC. Midnights joins the 2020s Folklore as Swift’s only LPs to chart three weeks at the UK top, and it’s the only non-Christmas album to chart in the current top 3, like Cliff Richard’s christmas with cliff (EastWest/Rhino) raises 8-2, and Michael Bublé Christmas (Recovery) improves 4-3.

