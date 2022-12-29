Massachusetts GOP anti-Trump governor ends term





BOSTON, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, an anti-Trump Republican who easily won re-election four years ago, learned his first political lessons listening to his Democratic mother and Republican father discuss the issues of the day.

My parents were married for 60 years before my mother died and they never voted for the same person, Baker, 66, told The Associated Press. The dinner table was just a hilarious series of conversations about all sorts of things.

Those listening skills were a reason he had two ears and one mouth, his mother would say she turned critical when Baker, who is part of a tradition of socially moderate and fiscally moderate New England Republicans conservatives, took over the leadership of a liberal-leaning state dominated by Democrats in 2015.

Baker battled blizzards, a faltering public transit system and a once-in-a-generation pandemic. He also drew the ire of former President Donald Trump by refusing to endorse or vote for his fellow Republican in 2016 and 2020. Trump, in turn, pounced on Baker, calling him a RINO or Republican in name only.

Baker is bad on crime, disrespects our police, does nothing for our veterans, Trump said in a 2021 email.

Baker is still hesitant to engage Trump directly, saying the GOP needs to make a decision in the future about how they want to handle this message and hopefully they make the right decision. Out of necessity, Baker forged a bipartisan path. He couldn’t do much without the Democrats.

I always thought it was a team sport. I never felt like it worked if we just thought about it through a win-lose lens, Baker said. The American public is nowhere as extreme as social media and parties would lead you to believe.

As he prepares to leave office next week, the 6-foot-6 (2-meter) former Harvard basketball player contemplates his next job as head of the NCAA. The nation’s largest college sports governing body oversees some 500,000 athletes at more than 1,100 schools.

Baker takes office in March.

It’s a big part of how a lot of young people find themselves, build a foundation of their value systems and their self-confidence and it’s how a lot of kids in the United States end up going to college, Baker said.

Among Bakers’ fans is her successor, Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, who last month became the first woman and first member of the LGBTQ community to be elected governor of Massachusetts. She takes up her post next week.

Healey praised Baker, calling him a valuable partner and friend who focused on common ground in a time of division.

I am grateful to Governor Baker for his leadership over the past eight years. He led with integrity, empathy, a determined work ethic and a willingness to work with everyone. Healey said.

Democratic Senate Speaker Karen Spilka said she was able to work with Baker on bills ranging from K-12 education and mental health care to the climate crisis and criminal justice.

Despite being from different parties, I am proud of the legislation we were able to pass and which he signed, Spilka said.

The state’s antiquated public transit system plagued Baker as governor.

Under Baker, billions were poured into replacing tracks, repairing signals and updating electrical systems even as officials dealt with runaway trains, smoke-spewing subway cars and trains at rush hour running on weekends.

Earlier this year, an entire branch of the metro, the Orange Line, was closed for 30 days to allow workers to carry out five years of repairs. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority unrest has even caught the attention of the Federal Transit Authority.

Good news arrived this month with the opening of a new Green Line subway extension from downtown Boston to nearby Medford.

What people in elected positions need to understand is that you will get credit for the expansion because it is visible. You won’t get credit for anything you do on the core system, which is why a lot of people won’t, Baker said.

Ironically, one of Baker’s harshest critics is the leader of the Massachusetts Republican Party, a Trump loyalist.

GOP party chairman Jim Lyons sided with the former president, who lost by double digits in both Massachusetts elections, to Baker.

President Trump was 100% right when he said earlier this month that RINO Governor Charlie Baker had done nothing for the Republican Party, Lyons said last year. No Republican governor in America has done less to uphold Republican principles than Governor Baker.

By far, the biggest challenge Baker faced was the coronavirus pandemic.

During the first 100 days of the pandemic, Baker held daily and live-streamed press conferences as leaders tried to bring the rapidly evolving public health nightmare under control.

One of the biggest lessons of these first few months is the need for clear and consistent communication in times of crisis, he said.

When people are really anxious about something and there’s so much information out there, some of it directly conflicting with each other, it’s really important for officials to be out and visible on a regular basis, Baker said. .

Baker said he hopes Healey will push for the development of renewable energy, one of his priorities. Baker had pushed unsuccessfully to invest $750 million in a clean energy innovation fund.

Although he has no immediate plans to return to politics, Baker wouldn’t rule it out.

He said the biggest unexpected lesson he learned as governor was how well he and his administration would be received by the public.

When you spend as much time in front of the media as we do, people treat you like you’re their neighbor. You can be the good neighbor or the bad neighbor, but they treat you like a neighbor and they tell you all kinds of interesting things, he said. It was extremely important to me.

