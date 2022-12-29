Imran loses hope for early elections – Pakistan





LAHORE: Reacting strongly to rumors that serious considerations are underway to install a technocratic government, Pakistani President Tehreek-i-Insaf Imran Khan said he was no longer optimistic about elections being held soon general in the country.

Sticking to his position that there is no point in talking to the imported government in place, the former prime minister said that only the establishment had a role in letting the elections go ahead and added that the establishment means the chief of the army. He said he had no contact with the establishment.

Speaking to the media at his Zaman Park residence here on Wednesday, the PTI leader said: It is more important to convince the forces that support the PDM government than the government itself to call for elections to be held soon.

He said there is hearsay about the installation of a technocratic government in the country and this leads him to believe that the government is not interested in holding a general election anytime soon.

He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement has become a parlor party.

Warns against the installation of a technocratic government in the country

Citing the example of Bangladesh, Mr Khan warned that if political engineering is attempted in the next general election, the results will not be good. Recalling that the mandate of the largest party in East Pakistan was not accepted, he said that the PTI was the largest political party in Pakistan and denying mass public opinion would have disastrous consequences.

The former prime minister once again castigated retired former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, saying the latter had committed excesses against Pakistan that pushed him to the brink of default.

Gen Bajwa has done a great injustice to this country; we are close to default, he said, explaining how the threat of default had increased to 90%, or 5% under his government.

Mr Khan said his government’s working relationship with the former army chief was good and added that General Bajwa, however, did not regard corruption by politicians as something serious.

He claimed that corruption cases worth Rs 1.1 trillion had been closed by amending the NAB Act.

The PTI leader previously alleged that General Bajwa struck a deal with PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Mr Khan said that since both PML-N and PPP had foreign assets, there was no need to enter into what they call an economy charter.

He said the country faces chronic political and economic problems and these cannot be resolved without ensuring the rule of law after free and fair elections are held. He said the wave of terrorism would intensify if the powers that be did not engage with Afghanistan.

Posted in Dawn, December 29, 2022

