Prime Minister invites Turkish President and King of Bahrain to international conference in Geneva







Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left to right), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa. AFP/PMO Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the King of Bahrain to an international conference, co-organized with the United Nations in Geneva on January 9, 2023 following the recent cataclysmic floods in Pakistan. One international donor conference is due to be held in Geneva on January 9, 2023 and aims to raise more than $16 billion in aid for the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas in Pakistan. A high-level panel headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and comprising federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Ahsan Iqbal and chief ministers of four provinces will attend the conference. PM House’s media wing said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended the invitation to the Turkish leader in a phone conversation. He also stressed the importance of continued international support and solidarity for Pakistan’s plans to build back better after devastating floods. The Prime Minister highlighted the daunting challenge facing Pakistan in terms of rehabilitating and rebuilding flood-affected areas in a climate-resilient manner. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan to the brotherly government of Turkey for the provision of rapid humanitarian aid following the unprecedented catastrophic floods. The two leaders also exchanged views on various bilateral issues and international issues and agreed to keep in close contact. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also had a phone conversation with King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain and also invited him to the international conference. During the conversation, King Hamad expressed his strong support for initiatives aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s response during its reconstruction and rehabilitation phase, following the weather-induced floods in the country. The Prime Minister stressed the importance Pakistan attaches to its cordial and historical relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain. The two leaders also expressed satisfaction with the close cooperation between the two countries in multilateral forums. The King reciprocated the Prime Minister’s sentiments and reassured the Bahraini leadership’s desire to further deepen and expand bilateral relations with Pakistan.

