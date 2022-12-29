Donald Trump and MAGA Misfits turn on Trumps Bitch Sean Hannity





Sean Hannity, once Donald Trump’s most prominent spokesperson, seems to be increasingly on the sidelines of MAGAworld. And a new revelation that Hannity isn’t buying the Big Lie doesn’t help.

In a just-released deposition regarding the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit, the Fox News star said he never for a second believed in the baseless voter fraud allegations stemming from the 2020 election. This stance, directly at odds with many of his prime-time segments and the beliefs of many of his closest allies, put Hannity in an awkward position.

MAGA stars currently angry at Hannity include MyPillow maven Mike Lindell, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, far-right radio host Stew Peters and even Trump himself.

But the person criticizing Hannity happens to be an old friend: pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood.

In a lengthy phone interview with The Daily Beast, Wood said he first met Hannity in 1996 when Wood was representing Richard Jewell after the Centennial Olympic Park bombing during the Atlanta Olympics. in Georgia. Although Hannity did all the talking in the years following Jewell’s exoneration, Wood continued to consider Hannity a friend and had a good relationship with the Fox News primetime host.

Fast forward decades later to the days following Trump’s 2020 election defeat. According to Wood, on November 6, 2020, he texted Hannity a clip of Wood speaking at Republican National Committee headquarters. Along with the clip, Wood expressed his frustration to Hannity that Fox News cut off his comments.

In response, Hannity seems to have tried to redirect the conversation to something they both agreed on: voter fraud.

They stole it, Hannity wrote, according to text messages Woods captured. And they will get away with it. And our country will be destroyed.

Responding to Woods’ complaint that Fox News cut off his remarks, Hannity also made a rather peculiar admission. I don’t watch Fox, he said.

For his part, Wood said he was very disappointed and unhappy with Hannity.

This obviously contradicts him, Wood said of Hannity’s recent testimony in the Dominion’s $1.6 billion lawsuit.

The personal injury lawyer turned election conspirator has since posted an enlarged photo of Hannitys face alongside an image of his pit bull rescue dog named Hero. The lawyer claimed that such a comparison was meant to leave his supporters able to connect the dots. In reality, Wood posts the comparison photos of those he considers enemies. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman and former Vice President Mike Pence are often compared to her dog.

Screenshot of Lin Wood’s Telegram

But Wood is not alone in his crusade against Hannity.

Mike Lindell, a true proponent of pillow peddling and voter fraud, also suffered greatly.

Sean Hannity is disgusting, Lindell told The Daily Beast. He is a terrible reporter who does not do his job or his due diligence when it comes to election crimes.

He doesn’t seem to care about the election issues in the country, and that’s disgusting, he added.

When asked if he had expressed such frustration to Hannity, Lindell replied that of course he had told her, but the right-hand pillow superstar claimed that the Fox News host didn’t tell me. never answered.

Neither representatives for Hannity nor Fox News returned multiple Daily Beast requests for comment.

Other staunch Trump supporters, including former Trump administration official Steve Bannon and far-right commentator Jack Posobiec, also took swipes at Hannity last week.

Bannon wrote that Hannity should be held accountable for the TERRIBLE advice to Trump, while Posobiec took a series of jabs at the Fox News host, including posting a photo of Hannity alongside the CNN host, Don Lemon and Michael Avenatti.

Trump superfan Bill Mitchell responded to Hannity’s deposition remarks by writing, And just like that, Hannity is ending her career.

Hannitys has also been called a fraud by conservative commentators. Far-right radio host Stew Peters called the Fox News host a clown following his voter fraud boomerang. He regularly washes and dries Reince Priebus and Sean Spicers’ jock straps, Peters told The Daily Beast.

Conservative media also sued Hannity for his comments on voter fraud, suggesting Hannity is part of a false patriot.

Others on Telegram, like far-right Stop the Steal activist Ali Alexander, found an alternative and oddly specific line of attack that Hannity would wear a CIA pin on his prime-time show.

(While it’s true that Hannity wears an assortment of pins, it’s generally unclear exactly what the pins advocate, though that hasn’t stopped right-handers, like failed congressional candidate Kathy Barnette, from pretend they are FBI pins.)

Still, Hannity could probably brush off the displeasure of most of the island of MAGA Misfit Toys if it weren’t for a problem: according to two sources close to Trump, the former president himself is apparently angry with Hannity .

In terms of direct contact with Sean, I think it’s been a while, a Trump source said.

While the tension between Trump and Hannity predates this latest revelation, Hannity revealing he never believed Trump actually won the 2020 election is sure to further complicate their relationship.

Hannity has been his lapdog for years, but like everyone who’s been Trump’s bitch at one point or another, the second Trump finds a reason to throw them in the trash, he takes it, said a Trump adviser to the Daily Beast.

According to three Trumpworld sources, Trump is still angry with Hannity because the Fox News host pleaded for Trump to endorse Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz. After Oz fell on his face, Hannity found himself outside of Trump’s inner circle.

Much of the heartburn stems from the Pennsylvania Senate race, a source close to Trump said.

Instead of placing the blame on his wife, Melania Trump, who also allegedly advocated for Ozor’s endorsement by looking inside at his own political acumen, the former president has apparently just decided it’s his fault. ‘Hannity.

Hannity gets blame for Oz because it’s more convenient than blaming Melania, and now he’s been shown to be disloyal under oath, so his Hannitys turn to be thrown overboard, the same adviser said of Trump.

While Hannity found Trump’s wrath with his most loyal supporters, another Fox News host played his cards more cautiously.

According to a Trump source, Tucker Carlson isn’t openly hostile to Trump, but anyone paying attention knows he’s not a fan either.

Trump is never on the show and rarely discussed, the source added. Tucker thinks Trump has plenty of good enemies, but that’s about it.

For a while, rumors swirled around Trumpworld that the former president was set to join the Hannitys show following his presidential announcement at Mar-a-Lago. But a source familiar with the matter called those rumors completely untrue.

Now, with this latest revelation that Hannity apparently never believed Trump’s lies about the election, it’s even harder to imagine the two fixing things anytime soon.

