Official! Jokowi sets leave with PNS 8 days in 2023





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially establishes holidays together in 2023 up to 8 days for state officials (DSC) 2023. Provisions for leave with ASN in 2023 are contained in Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 24 of 2022 regarding vacation together Employees of the State Civil Apparatus in 2023. “This as part of achieving efficiency and effectiveness in the working day and providing guidance to government agencies for the implementation of joint leave in 2023,” writes the executive order, quoted Thursday (29/12/2022). In more detail, the rules that Jokowi established for para SNP and the PPPK were stated in the first saying, namely January 23, 2023 (Monday) as the joint Chinese New Year 2574 Kongzili holiday. Also, March 23, 2023 (Thursday) as a public holiday with the Holy Day of Silence for the 1945 Saka New Year. In addition, April 21, 24, 25 and 26, 2023 (Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) are also designated as joint holiday for Hari Raya Idul Fitri 1444 Hijriah, June 2, 2023 (Friday) as joint holiday for the day of Vesak, and December 26, 2023 (Tuesday) as a common holiday for Christmas. “The joint leave mentioned in the saying FIRST does not reduce the annual leave rights of employees of the civil apparatus of the State,” the presidential decree states. In addition, the presidential decree signed by Jokowi on Friday (23/12/2022) also stipulates that ASN employees who, due to their position, are not entitled to joint leave, their annual leave rights are increased according to the number of joint leaves that are not granted. The amount of joint leave granted by Jokowi to ASN is not different from that granted to other employees. This is stated in the joint decree (SKB) of 3 ministers. The SKB was signed by the Minister of Religion, Minister of Manpower, Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform number 1066 of 2022, number 3 of 2022 and number 3 of 2022 regarding the days national holidays and joint holidays in 2023. The SKB stipulates 24 holidays consisting of 16 national holidays and 8 common holidays. The 2023 Joint Leave is also granted to commemorate religious holidays such as Chinese New Year, Nyepi, Idul Fitri, Vesak and Christmas.

