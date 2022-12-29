A scorched earth battle between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis should be a boon for Democrats in 2023





IN WASHINGTON The year 2023 in Washington will arrive with a ceremony dedicated to the Capitol. The 118th Congress of the Americas will be sworn in on Tuesday, January 3, reflecting the new distribution of power following last month’s midterm elections.

The voters’ verdict gave President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats a reason to celebrate wholeheartedly this holiday season. They enter 2023 having dodged an election bullet that just months ago seemed destined to make Biden a lame duck for the next two years.

Instead, the president’s political relevance remains alive thanks in large part to his dogged summer job directing key pillars of his national agenda through Congress, and thanks also to the legions of young voters sufficiently outraged by the attack by the United States Supreme Court on the right to abortion. in record numbers in November. The administration also points to the strength of the U.S. economy, pushing back against claims that the country may already be in a recession.

There will, however, be many new complexities for the President to navigate in the coming year, and no question will be more defining than that of his own electoral future: Will he seek four more years in the White House? , or will he become the first president since Lyndon Johnson to step down after just one term?

LBJ’s March 1968 decision was essentially forced upon him: he was already knee-deep in his re-election campaign when he concluded that, crushed by the quagmire of the Vietnam War and divisions among his fellow Democrats, he could not succeed in his quest. .

Joe Bidens’ Democrats performed much better than expected midterm, potentially buying him an additional four years in office (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty)

Mr. Bidens’ decision is likely to prove more binary: Despite a growing number of visual images suggesting he is slowing down, does America’s oldest sitting president really feel healthy and energetic enough to continue to sit in the Oval Office until he is 86?

If the answer is yes, the party is likely to line up dutifully behind him once again as he underscores the successes of his first term, revives premature claims to the most important American leader since Franklin Delano Roosevelt and pledges to the gone four more years. to finish what he started.

Those close to Mr Biden say his wife Jill and sister Kathleen will play a leading role in deciding whether to declare his 2024 candidacy. All three will understand that any decision to step down in order to take advantage of the fall of a long political life writing memoirs and planning for a presidential library will place the president in an immediate dilemma.

A quick move to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidential nomination would leave her many rivals within the Democratic Party seething and accusing Mr Biden of trying to freeze the race as a spike. But Ms Harris supporters would rightly regard any opposition to it as an act of historic political disloyalty.

As the president ponders his decision, he knows Republicans are busy planning a tough race for his administration on Capitol Hill. Their majority in the House of Representatives will be slim, but their resolve to launch all sorts of investigations into the conduct of Biden and his family members will know no bounds.

Republicans on the Ways and Means Committee will seek to stick Hunter Bidens laptop to his father’s presidency. From the grim dangling selfies of the presidents’ drug-addicted son frolicking with prostitutes in front of the public, they already promise to prove that the Bidens are an organized crime family whose members have engaged in human trafficking and the kind of pen- their-own-nest corruption that has proven Trump’s specialty.

At the same time, Republicans are likely to engage in a scorched earth battle for their party’s presidential nomination. Former President Donald Trump ends the year facing huge questions about his political viability in 2024, exactly when Governor Ron DeSantis, his Florida neighbor, thinks he can wage a national war against the revival that will deliver the party to the White House.

Other Republican stakes runners and runners include former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. All have reason to run in an effort to try to purge their records of their slavish clearance for the Trump presidency.

It’s going to be ugly as the party determines if it can find its way back to its traditional ideological moorings, or if it’s changed forever thanks to Trump.

Ukraine will be a huge test for Republicans on Capitol Hill, some of whom have threatened to block all White House requests for new military aid to the country. They don’t have the votes to do so, but the pro-Putin wing of the party is likely to flex its muscles and force a debate on what they call the policy of the check in white of President Bidens.

Rishi Sunak is hoping for his chance to visit the White House in 2023, after having to endure the indignity of watching Emmanuel Macron make a second state visit to Washington last month. Although Mr Biden does not hesitate to be more comfortable with the Prime Minister than with his predecessor, you will not find anyone in Washington who thinks even minor progress is likely on a trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the United States.

Nervous American eyes will continue to be fixed on Taiwan throughout the year. Any effort by the Chinese to follow through on their threats to reunify the island with the mainland would be even more destabilizing than the Russian assault on Ukraine.

More than anything else, the year will offer fresh evidence of whether Mr. Biden is correct in asserting that if they unite, liberal democracies are strong enough to deal with the threat of autocracies like Russia and China, or, as Mr. Macron put it in Washington, the liberal democracies of the world are in crisis.

