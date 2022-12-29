President distributes welfare aid to vendors in Sila Market, NTB





(The President) said to use Rp 1,200,000 as best as possible for additional trading capital Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana Jokowi on Thursday distributed capital assistance to street vendors and direct cash assistance to traders in Sila Market, Bima District, West Nusa Tenggara ( NTB). The Head of State began his second day of working visits to the province by visiting and greeting people in the market and then allocating social assistance. One of the traders, Nurinayah, said President Jokowi told him to use the aid as additional trading capital. This was quoted from the statement of the press office of the presidential secretariat here on Thursday. “(The President) said to best use Rp 1,200,000 for the additional business capital,” she reiterated the Head of State’s message. Related News: President Jokowi inaugurates Muhammad Ali as Chief of Naval Staff Nurinayah said she was happy and also grateful for the assistance provided by the government. She congratulated President Jokowi and Iriana on their visit to her hometown. “Thank you Mr. Jokowi for providing this (assistance) and for wanting to come to our village, Bima. I hope that Pak Jokowi is still in good health as well as his family,” she said. Lisa, a Bima resident who had the opportunity to take selfies with the president, also said she was happy to meet the president. She also expressed hope that the district would move forward. “Thank you Mr. Jokowi, thank you for coming to Bima. I hope it will be better for the people of Bima and all around,” she said. Related news: Ready to watch the president’s five priorities: KSP Leni, another visitor to the Sila market, expressed hope that the president would return to Bima. She also expressed her optimism that the government would tackle the agricultural problems in this region. “The hope, as a person from Bima, is that Bima can be seen by Mr. Jokowi. The people of Bima need (a solution to) the maize problem. Raise the price of maize. must be increased,” they said. The President and First Lady’s entourage included Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, West Nusa Governor Tenggara Zulkieflimansyah and Bima Indah District Chief Dhamayanti Putri. Related news: Count on BMKG for information on severe weather: President Related News: New Navy Chief of Staff Should Defend Maritime Sovereignty: President

