Donald Trump is standing on the shoulders of Barry Goldwater

To the Editor: Nicholas Goldberg Column I Begged Santa: Let Trump Lead the Republican Party to Defeat, Calls 1964 GOP Split Conservatives vs. Moderates. In fact, the schism was between Republicans supporting civil rights after 100 years of injustice and those opposing it, with presidential candidate Barry Goldwater firmly planting his flag with the latter.

Despite Goldwater’s resounding defeat to President Lyndon Johnson, his campaign has lit the fire of GOP racial fear and resentment that has fueled our political scene for more than 50 years, with Donald Trump creatively broadening the field to include immigrants. and Muslims.

If, instead, the fight was about conservative values, Republicans would have long since cut government spending and eliminated the debt, something that has never been a real GOP priority.

Eric Carey, Arlington, Virginia.

..

To the editor: Goldberg is aware of the effect a candidacy by former President Trump could have on the GOP, whether he wins the nomination in 2024 or loses it.

But the reason the GOP worships Trump is because it let him achieve his long-term goals of making abortion illegal and giving a hatchet to programs that help the poor and disabled. These goals were set in motion by President Reagan, and the GOP has pursued them ever since with increasing success.

Trump has put some of these policies beyond the goal line. But just as Republicans were howling with delight, they discovered their policies weren’t popular with American voters at all. It is these unpopular policies that have turned the predicted red wave of 2022 into a tiny ripple.

Trump is destructive, but what will kill the GOP are his heinous policies.

Joan DaVanzo, Long Beach

..

To the Editor: Trump can still get about a third of the Republican primary votes. But he can’t sneak up on anyone like he did in 2015 and 2016, when a thundering herd of candidates won him plurality. Now voters have seen the process.

The next herd will run on turf less favorable to other hikers who linger in the hope of making themselves known. Whether they play populists or pragmatists, lingering could destroy their political future.

Woe to the third who is remembered for garnering just enough votes to keep Trump from voting. More woe to whoever is remembered for putting it on the ballot and giving the Democrats another four years in the White House.

Michael Smith, Georgetown, Ky.

