Inaugurating 185 homes for Seroja storm survivors, Jokowi distributes certificates





President Joko Widodo inaugurated 185 relief houses for Seroja storm survivors in Bima Regency. The inauguration was carried out by handing over land certificates to the people who occupy the dwellings. Jokowi said the government has also built 107 aid houses in Dompu Regency for people affected by the Seroja storm. For information, storm Seroja damaged more than 5,000 homes in early April 2021. “We hope that it will later become a magnificent housing complex, which, in my opinion, is certainly much better than the old one,” the president said via the official channel of the Presidential Secretariat on Thursday (29/12). As is known, all the help houses were built by the Ministry of Public Works and Social Housing or PUPR. In total, government-built aid houses reached 2,214 units. Besides the regencies of Bima and Dompu, the government is also building helper houses in East Nusa Tenggara. In detail, the houses were built in 700 units of Lembata Regency, 300 units of East Flores, 386 units of Alor, 194 units of East Sumba, 173 units of Kupang City and 169 units of Kupang Regency. All help houses were built with Simple Healthy Instant House or RISHA technology and are earthquake resistant. The type of house built is type 36, with an area of ​​108 square meters. Director General of Housing at the PUPR Ministry, Iwan Suprijanto, said he had handed over 175 keys to Bima Regency help houses. Meanwhile, the community has been living in the relief house since early 2022. “This house is equipped with road infrastructure, drainage and social facilities such as a mosque, temporary landfills, sewage management and drinking water supply,” Iwan said. As known, the peak of Tropical Cyclone Seroja occurred on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 01:00 a.m. WIB with a wind force of 35 knots (65 km/hour). Until Thursday April 8, 2021, there were 163 dead, 45 missing and 132 slightly injured. Meanwhile, 11,224 homes and 114 public facilities have been affected.

Journalist: Andi M. Arief

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://katadata.co.id/intannirmala/berita/63ad3674edfc2/resmikan-185-rumah-penyintas-badai-seroja-jokowi-bagikan-sertifikat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos